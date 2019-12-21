DEL CITY — Dale saved one of its premier games of the season for its last pre-Christmas test, shellacking Christian Heritage Academy 52-33 Friday night.

CHA, ranked 10th in 3A, was bombarded 41-15 in the opening half.

“We came out in the first half and shot the ball well and moved it well,” said Dale coach Jeff Edmonson. “We played really sharp the first half.”

Junior Palmer Jones, Dale’s leading scorer with 16, knocked down four first-half 3-point field goals — one in the first quarter and three in the second. He had all 16 of his points, including 2-of-2 at the line, in the opening half.

Senior Trae Thompson finished with 12 points — six in each half.

Ike Shirey, Carter Crowe and Dallen Forsythe added six points each for Dale.

Dale (8-1), ranked second in 2A, was 3-of-6 at the line.

Girls

Christian Heritage 60, Dale 40

Dale fell into a 31-14 halftime hole after being outscored 18-4 in the second quarter.

Senior Lindy Nowakowski led Dale’s scoring with nine, followed by junior Elaine Witt with eight.

Sophomore Makenzie Gill of Dale canned two 3-point field goals.

Christian Heritage chalked up 10 field goals from beyond the 3-point line..

The hosts hit 7-of-8 free throws. Dale was 6-of-8.

Both Dale teams will resume their season Jan. 7 at Preston.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.