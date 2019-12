Ronald Cummings

Ronald Arthur Cummings, 76, of Barnsdall died Sunday. Services will be held at at 10 a.m. Saturday at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Cody Bruce

Cody Glen Bruce, 37, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

A family gathering will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bruce family home in Whippoorwill. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.