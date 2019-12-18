EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with felonies and misdemeanors are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918-287-7366.

FELONY CASES

Drug bust at apartment complex

NAME: Jason Leon Minton

AGE: 41

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Trafficking in illegal drugs; and possession of a controlled dangerous substance

DETAILS: Sgt. Daniel Alden, of the Pawhuska Police Department, was on patrol about 11:50 p.m. Dec. 3, when he observed a white Lexus traveling west on Highway 60. The Lexus reportedly did not have functioning tag lighting. Sgt. Alden attempted to position his patrol vehicle behind the Lexus and he turned on his emergency lights. The Lexus turned into the parking area of the Stone Ridge Estates apartment complex and headed to the west side of the complex. By the time Alden reached the vehicle, it had been parked and the driver was reportedly engaged in the process of retrieving something from the gas cap area of the vehicle. Sgt. Alden and another officer, who was aleady at the apartments, both approached the driver if the Lexus, who reportedly began to walk briskly toward the apartments. Officer Doug Castleberry reportedly took the man, later identified as Jason Minton, into custody after a brief struggle. Officer Castleberry reportedly gave Minton a Miranda warning and did a pat-down search, during which he discovered a bulge in one of Minton’s jacket pockets. “It’s meth,” Minton reportedly said. The item reportedly was discovered to be a clear, crystal-like substance in a clear bag, wrapped in a black, latex glove. Police also reportedly found a seccond baggie, which contained a crushed green pill. In a Dec. 6 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Minton.

Charged with child abuse

NAME: Gary Carl Ronistal

AGE: 65

RESIDENCE: Hominy

CHARGE: Child abuse

DETAILS: Officer Darian Prochaska, of the Hominy Police Department, about 1:15 p.m. Nov. 25, talked with a representative of Grand Lake Mental Health about filing a police report. Officer Prochaska subsequently met with Grand Lake staff members and an 11-year-old boy. The officer received a description of an alleged confrontation between the 11-year-old and a man identified as Gary Ronistal. Ronistal reportedly assaulted the boy and, when the conflict was broken up, he reportedly threatened the youth, saying, “Yeah, swing on a grown man again and you’ll get your a.. beat.” Officer Prochaska talked with witnesses and obtained statements about what had taken place. The officer also observed injuries the 11-year-old had sustained, to include bruising, swelling and a scratch. Officer Prochaska said in a case affidavit that attempts to talk with Ronistal were unsuccessful. In a hearing Dec. 12 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Ronistal and set his bail at $50,000.

Erratic driving got officer’s attention

NAME: Cody Jay Salyer

AGE: 26

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; and possession of a firearm while under the influence

DETAILS: Hominy Officer Darian Prochaska was driving east on Pine Street at about 9 p.m. Dec. 6, when she noticed the headlights of the vehicle behind her swerve rapidly from one side of the road to the other, so that the vehicle behind the officer had begun to drive in the oncoming lane. The vehicle then returned to its proper lane. Officer Prochaska subsequently conducted a traffic stop on a white pickiup on the basis of what she observed to be reckless driving. “I’m having trouble with my stick shift,” the driver of the white pickup reportedly said, but Officer Prochaska observed the truck was an automatic transmission vehicle. The officer asked the driver if he had been drinking and he reportedly said, “no.” The officer asked for the motorist’s operator’s license and identified him as Cody Salyer. Officer Prochaska also noticed a strong odor coming from Salyer of the sort associated with the consumption of alcoholic beverages, and noticed his speech was slightly slurred and his eyes were watery and bloodshot. She asked again if Salyer had been drinking and he reportedly said he had consumed two beers. Another Hominy officer, who had joined Officer Prochaska at the traffic stop, administered field sobriety tests and subsequently transported Salyer to the police department for a breath test. Officer Prochaska did an inventory of Salyer’s pickup while waiting on a wrecker to arrive to tow it. During the search, she reportedly found a 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol tucked between the center console and the passenger seat. In a hearing Dec. 10 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Salyer.

MISDEMEANOR CASES

Mazzio’s turns over check

NAME: Susan R. Hamilton

AGE: 65

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGE: Obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense

DETAILS: Susan Hamilton allegedly used a bad check for $18.03 to make a purchase July 28, 2016, from Mazzio’s restaurant in Skiatook. A warrant for her arrest was issued Nov. 19, 2019, in Osage County District Court.

Said she had been drinking wine

NAME: Kimberly Kurin

AGE: 28

RESIDENCE: Portland, Oregon

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; and defective vehicle

DETAILS: Officer Patrick Luey Jr., of the Osage Nation Police Department, about 1:34 a.m. on Nov. 20, conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 20 on a vehicle with a non-functioning right tail light. Officer Luey explained to the driver of the vehicle that her tail light was out, and she asked how long she had to have it repaired. As the officer was speaking with the motorist, he reportedly noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person. Officer Luey asked the motorist how much she’d had to drink and she reportedly said that she had been drinking wine at a restaurant in Tulsa. Officer Luey administered field sobriety testing and subsequently arrested her. The suspect reportedy refused to take the state’s breath test. In a hearing Nov. 20 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Kurin.

Correctional officer drunk on duty

NAME: Dalton Wayne Wildcat

AGE: 26

RESIDENCE: Coweta

CHARGE: Public intoxication and disturbing the peace

DETAILS: Hominy Officer Matthew Foster on Nov. 19 responded to a report of a possible intoxicated on-duty correctional officer at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility. Officer Foster made contact with correctional officer Dalton Wildcat and reportedly noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Wildcat, and observed that Wildcat’s speech was slurred. Wildcat reportedly told Foster that he had been drinking before reporting to work. In a hearing Nov. 20 in Osage County District Court, Wildcat pleaded guilty to public intoxication and disturbing the peace. He was fined $100 and assessed court costs.

Accused of making unwanted calls

NAME: Dennis Lee Brock

AGE: 59

RESIDENCE: Sperry

CHARGES: Protective order violation (two counts)

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Don Laxson responded on Oct. 14 to a report of a protective order violation. Laxson received information to the effect that Brock made telephone calls and left voice messages for a woman, in violation of a standing Osage County protective order. In a hearing Dec. 2, the court entered a not guilty plea for Brock. The court gave Brock a return date of Feb. 7, 2020.

Running around the casino parking lot

NAME: Ashley Chantel Cummings

AGE: 36

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGE: Public intoxication and disturbing the peace

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Jeff Jones, at 12:52 p.m. on Nov. 21, responded to a call regarding a problem in the parking lot of the Osage Casino in McCord. A dispatcher told Jones that someone was reportedly running around in the parking lot. While Jones was en route, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reportedly made contact with the female subject because she was about to walk into the highway. When Jones arrived, he made contact with a woman who was identified as Ashley Chantel Cummings, who was unable to remain still. Jones noted that Cummings’ speech was “accelerated” and her facial expressions were “exaggerated.” He interpreted these symptoms as indicators that Cummings might be intoxicated on methamphetamine. Cummings was checked by Ponca City EMS and then placed under arrest. In a hearing Nov. 25 in Osage County District Court, Cummings pleaded not guilty. The court set her bail at $1,000 and gave her a Feb. 7, 2020, return date.

Accused of attacking mother’s boyfriend

NAME: Matthew Wiggins

AGE: 24

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGE: Domestic abuse — assault and battery

DETAILS: Pawhuska Officer Lorrie Hennesy, on Nov. 22 at about 9:59 a.m., responded to a call regarding two people arguing in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store. When Officer Hennesy arrived, she found Osage County Deputy Shannon Bradford talking with an individual. Deputy Bradford and the person to whom he was talking walked over to Officer Hennesy and began to explain what was happening. A man named Caleb Williams reportedly said he had argued with his girlfriend before taking his daughter to school. When he got back home, his girlfriend’s son — Matthew Wiggins — reportedly punched him in the left side of his face with a closed fist. Williams said that when he attempted to leave the porch of the dwelling, Matthew Wiggins kicked him in the back. Williams reportedly asked for police to go with him to the residence he had been sharing with his girlfriend, and to do a standby while he gathered his belongings and those of his daughter. Officers went with Williams to the residence and Williams’ girlfriend, Latisha Wiggins, reportedly showed up and said she had obtained a protective order against Williams. Officer Hennesy reportedly told Latisha Wiggins that she and Matthew Wiggins needed to come to the Pawhuska Police Station to talk with her. That afternoon, Officer Hennesy called Latisha Wiggins, and Ms. Wiggins reportedly said that Matthew Wiggins had gone to Ponca City and did not want to visit the Pawhuska Police Station “because he knew he had warrants.” Officer Hennesy subsequently went to the address where she learned Matthew Wiggins had been living and placed him under arrest. In a Nov. 25 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Matthew Wiggins, set his bail at $1,000 and gave him a return date of Feb. 7, 2020.

Rolled her car in accident on Dildine Road

NAME: Katie Gail Alexander

AGE: 26

RESIDENCE: Hominy

CHARGE: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol

DETAILS: State Trooper Romulus Gregory, at about 4:26 a.m. on Nov. 24, received word of a one-vehicle rollover accident in Osage County. Trooper Gregory investigated the accident, which took place on Dildine Road. Trooper Gregory observed a white, Acura sedan rolled onto its top. During his investigation, Gregory determined the car had exited the road to the right, hit a ditch edge and rolled over. The trooper contacted the driver, identified as Katie Gail Alexander, and she reportedly told him that she had been alone in the vehicle, that she was wearing her seat belt and she had not been injured in the accident. Alexander reportedly signed a medical refusal for the Hominy EMS, to indicate she did not want to be transported for medical attention. Trooper Gregory observed that Alexander had watery, bloodshot eyes and an odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and about her person. Gregory asked Alexander how much alcoholic beverage she had consumed prior to the accident and she reportedly said, “One tequila with pineapple juice around midnight.” Trooper Gregory administered field sobriety testing and offered Alexander a portable breath test. She took the test and reportedly blew .084. He subsequently gave her a breath test at the Hominy Police Department using an Intoxilyzer machine, and she reportedly blew .08. In a hearing Nov. 26 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Alexander and gave her a return date of Feb. 7, 2020.