While the weather outside might have been near frightful Tuesday night, the Ardmore Tigers wrestling team was treating its fans to a holiday treat at home against the Pauls Valley Panthers. Ardmore managed to claim a dual victory over the Panthers by a score of 54-30. Cameron Orr (106) and Karson Rice (113) both won their matches via forfeit, before Ishaih Nugent pinned Hunter Pettigrew just 48 seconds into the match at the 120 division. In the 126 bout, Ardmore’s Jesse Martinez claimed a fall victory over Celson Barah at the 3:22 mark, before Daylon Lewis (132) won via forfeit. At 138, Oscar Interiano won via fall against Jeovanni Barahona at the 5:27 mark, with Dalton Beesley winning via fall in the 145 match against Bailey Etchison at the 5:22 mark. Rashawn Walker won the 152 match via fall against Spencer Flinn at the 2:47 mark, while Ardmore forfeited the 160 match, before losing at 170 and forfeiting again at 182. Both teams forfeited at 195, before Gavin Hobbs won at 220 via fall against Michael Pettigrew at 1:18, with Phillip Fenti being pinned in the heavyweight match for Ardmore. The Tigers are back in action this weekend at the Southern Oklahoma Invitational tournament at Duncan High School.