Editor's Note: This story is part of a series focusing on Shawnee High School students who are preparing for future careers through internships as part of Individual Career Academic Plan (ICAP).

Shawnee High School junior Isabella Cangelosi spent the majority of her Fall semester as an intern at the Blue Zones Project, and from organizing events to participating in community projects, Cangelosi learned a lot at her internship.

According to the 16-year-old, she would spend her days organizing documents, making phone calls and reaching out to the community.

"I organize and tidy up the business areas. I copy paper. I (did) a meal preparation (activity) and I (presented) to the Blue Zones Project committee Downshift Managing," Cangelosi said.

The junior explained she was trying to incorporate the idea of downshifting into the high school to make the days less stressful for students.

For Congelosi, the best aspect of her internship was working with the people of Blue Zones Project and learning what she wants in a future career.

"I really didn't know what I wanted but...I like helping people and community service work so...Blue Zones was the ideal place for me," Cangelosi said. "My time being here I am more interesting in business."

The 16-year-old said she plans to take concurrent businesses classes and possibly minor in business when she goes to college next year.

In addition to Blue Zones, Cangelosi said she is in the National Honor Society, choir and took Advanced Placement Chemistry.

Cangelosi said she managed everything the best she could and would ask for help if she got too overwhelmed with her school work, internship and extra activities.

The junior said she feels like she benefitted greatly from her internship because it led her down a clearer path.

"I think I benefitted a lot because at first I didn't know what I wanted at all...but I've just realized I really want to take in business and marketing," Cangelosi said.

According to Miriam Bell, one of Cangelosi's mentors and Organizational Leader for Blue Zones Project, interning at Blue Zones was beneficial for Cangelosi because it gave her an insight into how Shawnee is being improved.

"I think it's really important for future generations to understand the direction that the city of Shawnee is taking and improving the well being across the board and we give a good snap shot of all things happening in the community," Bell said.

The mentor also explained Blue Zones benefitted from Cangelosi because she gave them an opportunity to see what young people want out of their community.

"I will say having the fresh perspective and being able to pick her brain on how she prioritizes well being and things important to her generation helps us understand how to relate our work to that age group much better," Bell said.

The junior said she's thought about attending Oklahoma Baptist University or the University of Oklahoma for college.