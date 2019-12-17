Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved the one time purchase of Pix 4-D for the Pott. County Sheriff's Office for $4,200 during their regular meeting Monday, Dec. 16.

According to Lt. Steven Sample, who made the request, Pix 4-D is software that allows officers to see drone imaging in three dimension.

In the meeting, Sample explained the software would allow drone operators to see 3D imaging of car accidents, natural disasters, road construction projects and other such situations.

Sample said commissioners have to pay the one time $4,200 fee, but no monthly fees or anything unless the software is majorly updated.

"I think it's a great idea," District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis said in the meeting.

Sample said he has talked with other police departments within the county about utilizing the software and teaching them how to use it.

