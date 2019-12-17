EDITORS NOTE: Historian Joe L. Todd interviewed Frank Brown Longley on December 17, 2018 in Bartlesville, Okla., For the Eisenhower Library

Frank Brown Longley was born in Meyers Okla. on June 22, 1924 to William Henry Longley and Mary Margaret Brown Longley. He graduated from Foraker Highschool in 1943

T: Was there a school at Myers?

L: There was no school. There were only four houses for people that worked and maintained the railroad.

T: Where did you start school?

L: I started school in a little rural school about a mile from where we lived. I went my full eight grades in rural schools.

T: What was the name of the school?

L: Central.

T: Where did you go to high school?

L: I went to three different high schools. The first high school was Pawhuska and I went there one year. Then my brother had me come down to Stigler, Oklahoma. He was a director of recreation for the town I went me sophomore year there. Then we moved to Foraker, Oklahoma and went my final two years at Foraker High School.

T: What kind of work did your father do?

L: My father was a pumper for the railroad’s steam locomotives. He kept the water tanks along the track full of water, so that he engines could stop and fill their boilers with water.

T: Did you live on a farm at Myers?

L: Yes, we lived on a farm. It was actually a truck garden as big as a farm. We lived off that truck garden.

T: What chores did you do?

L: We hoed and kept the garden in shape. We picked potato bugs off the potato vines, we worked growing up.

T: Who was your favorite teacher?

L: I think my favorite teacher was my final teacher in the eighth grade, his name was Charles Marrs. He worked with me because I was getting old enough to become aware of the world. He was preparing me for high school.

T: Did you play sports in high school?

L: No. I did not play at either Pawhuska or Stigler. I played varsity basketball at Foraker.

T: How many students in your graduating class?

L: Three. I was the valedictorian.

T: How large was Foraker in those days?

L: It was pretty good size, it had a gas station, a store and several businesses.

T: Who ran the gas station?

L: I can’t remember his name but I sure remember the station. It was one of those where you had gravity flow. You pumped the gallons you needed into a container up on top and then filled your car with the hose. I believe it was a Phillips Station.

T: What were the main stores in Foraker?

L: Tracy Casselman’s Grocery Store. Tracy was a good friend of my dad.

T: Who was the postmaster?

L: I can’t remember the name of the postmaster.

T: How did the Depression affect you and your family?

L: The Depression took my dad’s job. When the diesel engines came along, the railroads retired their steam engines, so he lost his job. That is when we had to depend on the land to keep living.

T: Did you own the land you lived on?

L: No, we did not. We were friends with an Osage author, John Joseph Mathews and he wrote several novels about the Osage Nation. He owned the land we lived on. It was eight miles north of Pawhuska, on the road now that goes to the Tall Grass Prairie Preserve.

T: Describe your house.

L: Our house was four rooms and my dad built it. It had four rooms and we had a number of out buildings, chicken houses and so forth. It was big enough for us because by then, my older brothers were gone. My oldest brother was a teenager when I was born and I was born on my youngest brother’s tenth birthday. They were gone working for other people.

T: What was your favorite chore on the farm?

L: I don’t think I had a favorite chore, it was all pretty much hard work. Hot in summertime.

T: Who plowed the land?

L: We plowed the land.

T: Did you have a tractor or horses?

L: We plowed it with hand tools.

T: Was there a movie theater in Foraker?

L: No, the closest one was in Shidler. At that time the biggest ranch was the Chapman Barnard Ranch, which in now the headquarters for the Tall Grass Preserve. That is the ranch where Ben Johnson, the actor, grew up. My brother, Tom worked on the ranch when Ben Johnson was growing up. Young Ben’s father a this time was foreman of the ranch and a good friend of my dad. My father worked for the railroad and he hand a gasoline had car that he used to travel on the railroad track. Ben Johnson, senior was a cowboy working on the ranch and he fell in love with a young girl on the ranch and they wanted to get married and didn’t have any way go get to Pawhuska to get married, so they came to my dad and asked if he would put them on his hand car and take them down to Pawhuska. My dad took them down to Pawhuska on the hand car and they got married. They never forgot that and remained friends with my dad

T: How often would you get to Pawhuska?

L: Not very often, we had plenty of transportation but just didn’t go that often.

T: Were you aware of the war in China?

L: No.

T: How about the rise of Hitler in Germany?

L: Oh, yes, we followed that pretty closely on the radio.

T: What did you think about the rise of Hitler?

L: We were concerned about it but couldn’t do anything about it.

T: Did you consider joining the CCC program?

L: One of my brothers did join the CCC program and worked in two different locations Cache, Oklahoma and in Northern California. I wasn’t old enough to join the CCCs. I was still in high school.

T: What is your brother’s name?

L: Tom.

T: Where were you Dec. 7, 1941?

L: I was in Foraker and I remember Dec. 7, very vividly, because we got the news right away. We realized that was a turning point, because the USA was not officially at war yet.

T: When you heard about the attack, what did you think?

L: I thought it was a terrible thing because of the loss of our guys. I was a junior in high school at the time and I thought of all the lives that were lost. My brother, Tom was not in the Army at that time but was thinking about signing up. When that happened, he did. My oldest brother, Willie, also joined. Tom was at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii for training for something and participated in the Pacific campaign with the 19 th Anti-Tank Company. My brother, Willie went to Europe and was an aviation engineer and built forwardairfields.

T: After the war started, did you help with the scrap metal drives or rubber drives?

L: No, I don’t remember that.

T: How did rationing affect you?

L: Rationing didn’t affect me at all and I don’t remember my family complaining that it affected them.

T: When did you join the Army?

L: I was drafted. I was classified 1-A when I was a senior in high school and they deferred me to 3-A until I graduated. I graduated in May of 1943 and I was inducted into the Army on July 12, 1943.

T: Where did you go for your Basic Training?

L: I went to Basic Training at Camp Roberts, California. We were sent to Fort Sill and put on a train and four days later we were in Camp Roberts.

T: Tell me about the trip to Camp Roberts.

L: It was a long trip, we stopped at every little town on the way. It was not unpleasant but you just had a lot of time and we were wondering where we were going.

T: Where did you sleep on the train?

L: Slept in our seats.

T: How was the food on the trip?

L: It wasn’t bad, because it was provided by the Army.

T: When the train stopped, were you allowed to get off?

L: Once in a while, they would stop and a few guys would get off, but not very often.

T: Tell me about Basic.

L: It was straight infantry basic. We had a lot of marches and a lot of close order drill. We had training in hand to hand fighting, range firing. I had a little training with the Browning Automatic Rifle. The Army had just transitioned from the Springfield 1903 bolt action rifle to the M-1 Rifle, so we trained basically with the M-1. The M-1 was semi-automatic.

T: Did you go on bivouac?

L: Oh, yes.

T: Tell me about bivouac.

L: I was this nineteen year old kid and had never been out of the state of Oklahoma. I was naive as I could be, but I was dedicated. I did what the sergeants told me to do as good as I could. They must have seen something about me that I had not that encouraged them, because about a week after we got there, they made me one of the four squad leaders of the platoon. There were about fifty guys in our training platoon and I was responsible for seeing that twelve of those guys did their jobs. Some of them spoke Spanish and I had a little trouble at first communicating with and there was a Polish guy from Milwaukee. I got acquainted with them first and we got along together fine even though most of them were thirty years old. You have to pair up with somebody when you go on bivouac because someone else has the other half of your tent. Toward the end of Basic Training, I was offered two options, I could either go to Fort Benning to Officer Candidate School or take the Army Specialized Training Program. I wasn’t sure I wanted to be a second lieutenant in the Army, so I chose the ASTP program, where they send you to a college for training that benefits the Army, thinking it may benefit me after I get out. However, at the end of Basic, the Army decided to suspend the ASTP program, so I lost both.

T: What is your most vivid memory of Basic?

L: My most vivid memory was seeing the ocean for the first time.

T: What did you think when you saw the ocean?

L: I had never seen the ocean before. At the end of Basic, they gave me two weeks furlough to go home to see my folks before I reported to Fort Ord, which was the point of embarkation for overseas. I went home to Foraker for two weeks. That was a glad time, but also a sad time because when I returned to Fort Ord, I took the train from Foraker to Wichita. It was a sad time because my dad walked to the station with me. It was only one of two times in my life that I ever saw my dad cry. I guess he felt that he had three sons that were already gone and now they were taking his youngest. The memory of him standing there as we pulled away from the station was really sad.

T: Had you been assigned to a unit?

L: No, I was a replacement. I reported back to Fort Ord and they processed me and April 1 st , I sailed out under the Golden Gate Bridge.

T: What ship were you on?

L: I don’t remember the name of the ship, but it was just a single ship and we were not in a convoy. We were a single troop ship for twenty-one days. Twenty-one days later, we landed at Milne Bay, New Guinea.

T: How did you pass the time on the trip?

L: Trying to entertain myself and there were a lot of crap games going on, but I never got involved in any of those. That is how many of the guys entertained themselves.

T: Where did you sleep on the ship?

L: We had rows of bunks, they were strung between steel posts, four or five high. An old Navy guy once told me, “When you are on a ship, always get the top bunk, you don’t want to be in anything lower.” I made sure I got the top bunk. After the war, coming home, we hit a typhoon and every guy on that ship was seasick and I was glad I had the top bunk. I have not been affected by seasickness.

T: Did anybody get seasick going over?

L: No one that I saw, we had pretty much clear sailing going over.

T: What were you told to do in case the ship was torpedoed and sinking?

L: We had lifeboat drills. They had target practice, then we would have the lifeboat drills. If the ship went down, we would know where to go.

T: Do you recall the date you left the United States?

L: April 1, 1944 and it was no April Fool!

T: What were you thinking going under the Golden Gate Bridge?

L: I thought this is the last time I will see this. I knew what it was and may be the last time I saw the Golden Gate Bridge. That was a feeling of finality. I watched it until it was out of sight.

T: How was the food on the trip?

L: The food wasn’t bad, it was Army food. You ate standing up at tables strung between steel posts. It wasn’t bad as long as the ship wasn’t rocking. Coming back in that typhoon, it was bad. You had to wrap your arm around that steel post to hold your place and cradle your mess kit in your arms to try to eat.

T: Did you have any duty on the trip over?

L: No.

T: What did you do at Milne Bay?

L: Milne Bay was a dispersion point for replacement troops to replace losses suffered by the divisions fighting in the Solomon Islands on Guadalcanal and Bougainville. When I joined my outfit, which was the 160 th Infantry in the 40 th Infantry Division, they had just been sent up to New Britain to Cape Gloucester and they had been fighting in Guadalcanal. They were sent to Cape Gloucester for field training for the attack on the Philippines, which we knew was coming. We were at one end of New Britain and the Japanese were at the other end at Rabaul. We didn’t bother them and they didn’t bother us. The only time we made contact is when scouting groups would run into each other in the middle of the island. We were doing field training. I am a strong believer that my life is planned by a higher power. I had what I considered to be confirmation of that when I was in Foraker High School. It was a rural high school. In my senior year, I decided that I needed to take typing and shorthand. My guy friends did not agree. “Only girls take shorthand and typing.” I stuck to my guns and took the classes. A year or two later, I am in New Britain taking field training. We were in the third battalion, three rifle companies and one heavy weapons company that support the rifle companies from the rear. I was assigned to K Company, one of the rifle companies. I had been there about a month and made a lot of friends and the friends you make in wartime are special friends, because they are the ones that will stand up for you in danger and you do the same for them. The first sergeant of M Company, the heavy weapons company came to our captain and he wanted to transfer me up to his company. He had been looking over the resumes of the new recruits and guess what? He saw that I had taken shorthand and typing in high school. He wanted me to come to M Company to do the morning reports and the duty roster. At first, I didn’t think I wanted to go because I knew we were going to the Philippines and I knew in a combat situation, you don’t do much record keeping, you do what is necessary and catch up later. My job would be to carry messages from my first sergeant and captain to the rifle companies fighting up ahead. With all the snipers hidden in spider holes and trees along the way, I wasn’t sure I wanted to be a moving target. I asked him if I could think about it and he agreed. The next morning, I had a pretty good feeling that it was something I should do. I left K Company and went up to M Company. Our regiment did go to the Philippines and in the course of the operations, K Company, my old company was pinned down on a hillside and practically wiped out. Out of the hundred and fifty men, there were maybe eight who survived. That is why I think someone was watching over me who didn’t want me to be on that hill side and had taken steps to prevent it from happening, at least as far back as high school. In a combat situation, you live with fear but you keep it pushed to the back of your mind, because you can’t let it become a factor in the performance of your duty. But it is always there, somewhere. However when I realized that someone was watching over me, Suddenly, I wasn’t afraid any more.

T: What were your duties in M Company?

L: As I said, do the duty roster and the morning report and keep the platoon running and it was a good job and I enjoyed it.

T: How long were you in New Guinea?

L: I wasn’t in New Guinea all that long, because when they decided I was going to the 40 th Division, they flew me in a C-24 transport up to Finchaven on the coast of New Guinea across from New Britain. Then we took an LCM, landing craft from there to New Britain. New Britain is a pretty good sized island. I joined my outfit on New Britain, K Company.

T: What did you do on New Britain?

L: We took field training and it was tough. It was jungle and we ran field operations as if we were attacking someone.

T: Were the Japanese still on New Britain?

L: Yes, they were, but they were a long ways off. We never did run into any of them.

T: How far is New Britain from New Guinea?

L: The western end is not very far, maybe twenty miles.

T: From New Britain, where did you go?

L: That is where part of the armada gathered to go to the Philippines. It was a huge armada that sailed from the northern part of New Guinea up to the Philippines Islands and made the invasion on Luzon, at the Gulf of Lingayen north of Clark Field.

T: What did you do during the invasion?

L: I didn’t make the initial landing, because the division needed somebody to stay in New Britain to destroy the camp where we had been. They took people from various units and I was one. Our orders were to reduce the damp to like it was when we came there. We burned a lot of stuff. I remember rolling a barrel of gasoline across the recreation hall floor and touching a match to it. We burned everything that was not transportable.

T: How long did it take to reduce the camp?

L: Three or four days, maybe a week or so. But it seemed like forever before we could transportation to rejoin our units.

T: How did you get to

the Philippines?

L: I rode an LST, a flat bottom scow. I swear you could cut one of those things in two and both halves would float. It was not fun riding that LST.

T: How long did it take to get to the Philippines?

L: It seemed like forever but a few days.

T: Where did you sleep?

L: They had quarters for us to sleep.

T: Were you worried about the Japanese planes?

L: No, we didn’t worry because we were keeping track of the campaign and we knew the Japanese planes were busy. They didn’t have time to mess around with us.

T: What do you do on Luzon?

L: That was when the tragedy happened to my friends. I was looking forward to seeing my old friends in K Company. After the campaign in the Philippines was over, they sent the First Cavalry to liberate Manila. The 40 th was assigned to clean out some pockets in the Zambales Mountains on western Luzon. Then they sent our outfit down to Los Negros and Panay Islands in the Southern Philippines. We went to the town of Iloilo on Panay, but it nothing compared to Luzon because the Japanese had pretty much figured it was over and it was a matter of rounding up POWs and putting them in compounds for transportation back to Japan.

T: What was the attitude of the Japanese prisoners?

L: To them, defeat is dishonor and they were dejected. I have a samurai sword given to me by an officer and he was almost suicidal. He spoke English and we chatted with him. However, no amount of talking could convince him that he deserved to keep the sword. I have a Japanese flag with writing on it but have never had it translated. We were taking amphibious training on Los Negros for the attack on Japan when the war ended. That is when they dropped the bombs and we didn’t have to go. After the war, someone came and talked to us and told us what our mission was to have been. Our regiment was to make a diversionary landing to take attention from the main invasion. There would be no one coming behind us. That’s was not good news! We didn’t know what that weapon was that could wipe out a city but we were happy that it happened.

T: When you heard about your friends in K Company, what were you thinking?

L: I was thinking why I was spared, until I realized it was no accident that sergeant found my name and transferred me out.

T: Did you celebrate on V-J Day?

L: Not so much. I think more about Pearl Harbor today because it was a sneak attack and everything was lined up for them, both ships and planes.

T: When the war was over, what did you do?

L: I went to college on the GI Bill.

T: Tell me about coming home.

L: After the war, we were sent to Korea as the Army of Occupation to help repatriate the Japanese and bring the Koreans back. I was transferred up to regimental headquarters to become court reporter in court martials. I didn’t get involved in general court martials but special court martials in regimental headquarters. I took everything down in short hand and transcribed it and wrote up the file. I had to get everything right because occasionally, the officer in charge of the jury would ask me what a witness said earlier. I had to go back and tell him what he said.

T: This was in Korea?

L: This was in Korea, in Pusan.

T: How long were you in Korea?

L: Not long, I left there on Thanksgiving Day 1945, so it was about six weeks. That court martial job was interesting.

T: Do you recall the ship you came home on?

L: I don’t recall the name of the ship. There was a typhoon across the north Pacific and we ran into it. That was the scariest thing I have ever seen in my life. I’m from Oklahoma, I’m a land lubber. I woke up in the morning and opened that hatch door and ocean would start building up until it was higher than the mast on the ship, then the ship would climb up and the water would be way down below us, so I just shut the door. I didn’t want to see anymore of it.

T: Was it a troop ship?

L: It was a troop ship. That is when I was glad, I had the top bunk and it was difficult to stand up and eat.

T: How long did the trip take to get home?

L: We got home Dec. 17, 1945.

T: Where did the ship land?

L: Seattle. They sent me to Fort Lewis and I thought I would get home for Christmas, but at that time the transportation companies had a strike going. I sat there until after the first of the year. Fortunately, my mother had a sister that lived in Tacoma and I would go to see my Aunt Ruth and Uncle Harley, so I spent Christmas with them.

T: When you were coming home and first saw the coast line of the United States, what did you think?

L: I’m back. It was a wonderful feeling.

T: When were you discharged?

L: I was discharged January 4, 1946. They got transportation and sent me to Camp Carson, Colorado and that is where I got my discharge.

T: What did you do after the war?

L: I wanted to go to Oklahoma A&M and enrolled there and thought I would work during the summer until school started. I went to Muskogee and got a job in the Veteran’s Hospital there, in the dental clinic. By the time school started, there were so many GI’s coming back that they outnumbered the women on campus ten to one and I couldn’t find a place to live. I had a friend from Foraker who was going to Southwestern College in Winfield, Kan. So we roomed together and I went to Southwestern.

T: What did you study?

L: I studied Business Administration and that is what I got my degree in. After I got my degree, I went to Tulsa and was an auditor for American Airlines until 1954. In 1954, I left American and hired with Continental Oil Company in Ponca City in their Pipeline Accounting. When they began their oil venture in Libya, I went to Tripoli. At that time, my wife and I got married and we lived there nine years. We liked it because the people were friendly. The country was built on the order of England with a figure head king and a parliament. We could go down in the old city of Tripoli in the narrow streets and never felt any fear at all, but I wouldn’t go back now for all the money in the world. My wife, Joanna worked for the Libyan government for a time. During the Arab-Israeli War in 1965, the US had and all the Americans go out to Wheelus Air Base because of unrest and for our safety. While that was going on, they decided the dependents should go home. So, Joanna and our two girls were flown to Naples, took a train to Rome and caught a TWA flight home. Then I went back to my house in Tripoli and it was two months before we could get together again. Libya has an escarpment which enters the coast west of Tripoli, makes a semi circle through and exits over toward Egypt. Inside the escarpment is Libya’s fertile area. On the other side is the Sahara Desert. There is a little Berber town, Jefren, which sits right on top of the escarpment area and we would go there and spend the night in the hotel. The people were friendly.

T: How long were you in Libya?

L: Nine years. One time in Jfren, we saw a boy on a donkey with a sweatshirt that said, “Purdue 1936” and we knew the military had been there.

T: When did you retire?

L: I retired in 1989 from Kansas State University. I left Conoco when we left Libya. We left Libya in 1970 when Gaddafi took over because Wheelus closed and we had no security. I wanted to stay international with Conoco, but they wanted to bring me back to Ponca City. I did not want to do that. I would not budge and Conoco wouldn’t budge, so I left Conoco and Kansas State was looking for an assistant controller to supervise their payroll and accounting systems so I went there and worked for them for twenty years.

T: When did you come to Bartlesville?

L: Our daughter graduated from Kansas State in 1991 with a degree in computer engineering and hired on with Conoco. When they merged with Phillips, she came here and we have two grandchildren.

T: Would you join the Army again?

L: Oh, yes. I went in the Army a boy and came out a man.

T: I’d like to do a word association. I’ll give you some words and you give me your reaction. The first one is Basic Training.

L: Hard work.

T: Golden Gate Bridge.

L: Inspiration.

T: Troop ship.

L: Organization.

T: Milne Bay.

L: Coconuts.

T: K Company.

L: Friends.

T: M Company.

L: Different work ethic.

T: New Britain.

L: Field Training.

T: LST.

L: Flat bottom scow.

T: Luzon.

L: Water buffaloes, I had never seen them before.

T: Adolf Hitler.

L: Mad man.

T: Tojo.

L: He was a good general but misguided.

T: Franklin Roosevelt.

L: Four terms.

T: Harry Truman.

L: He was a good successor to Roosevelt.

T: How do you want to be remembered?

L: As someone who kept his word.

T: Anything else you want to talk about?

L: I can’t think of anything.

T: Sir, this is an excellent interview. I want to thank you for your service and thank you for the interview.

L: Thank you.