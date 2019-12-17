Jaylean Williams

Jaylean Williams, 64, of Bartlesville, died Friday. Visitation will be 6 — 8 p.m. Wednesday at Stumpff Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dee Williams

Dee Wayne Williams, 92, of Tulsa, died Saturday. Visitation will be Tuesday 9 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

Frances Chaffee

Frances Chaffee, 78, of Dewey, died Sunday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.

Katherine Malcolm

Katherine Lynn Malcolm, 59, of Bartlesville, died Dec. 14.

Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.