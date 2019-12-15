When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, several agenda items will be up for their consideration, including a detachment request and creating a Health Zone.

When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, several agenda items will be up for their consideration, including a detachment request and creating a Health Zone.

Shawnee City Commissioners will consider an ordinance to amend the boundaries of the city limits, if they approve the requested detachment of property by the Kickapoo Tribe.

The tribe has requested detachment from the city to build a tribal housing subdivision under the Kickapoo Tribe of Oklahoma Housing Authority. The tribe owns approximately 27 acres (north of Springbrook and U.S. Highway 177, east of Coker Road, south of Birdie Lane, and west of Fairview Lane).

The subject property was annexed into the City of Shawnee June 16, 1980.

The proposed development has limited impact to the City in form of utility charges, considering the high infrastructure cost to provide utilities to the area, Planning Director Rebecca Blaine said.

“In addition, the tribe is a tax-exempt organization, therefore sales taxes from cost of development is exempted by the Oklahoma Tax Commission,” she said.

Blaine said staff is recommending approval of detachment request as the city cannot provide appropriate utility services in a timely manner and the city desires to encourage and foster a strong working relationship with the tribe.

In another agenda item, if approved, an ordinance would establish a designated Health Zone encompassing certain areas within the city limits.

In August of 2018, a resolution of support was passed, supporting the development of well- being districts in the city. Leaders from several organizations came together: Shawnee Public Schools, SSM Healthcare, YMCA, Gordon Cooper Technology Center, Oklahoma Baptist University, Community Renewal, Gateway to Prevention, Shawnee Housing Authority and the City of Shawnee.

“In June 2019, concerns were expressed as the health risks and effects of teenage vaping/e- cigarettes were highlighted in the news across our nation,” Blaine said. “Using the St. Anthony Shawnee Hospital’s strategic implementation plan from 2018, and the work of local citizens we can overhaul the health of our community, one health district at a time.”

She said a coalition of leaders have been working to implement best practices designed to enhance health in a defined geographical area surrounding our schools, city properties and health care facilities.

“The next big challenge to our young people’s health is the dangers of vaping,” she said. “This coalition is in opposition of the ease of use and distribution of vaping near or around our young and our ill.”

As several aspects of well-being in Shawnee continues to decline and as disease burdens and obesity rates increase and exceed the national average, this coalition believes this health zone can support and ensure our city promotes the health, safety and wellness of our citizens, especially our youth, she said.

Commissioners also are set to consider a resolution to declare real property located at 518 S. Beard St., known as Fire Station No. 4, as surplus property, authorizing staff to solicit sealed bids to sell the property and set a minimum bid.

Public hearings for three rezone requests are slated for the Monday meeting:

• Applicant Linda Nowlin wants to rezone property located 250 feet south of the southwest corner of Highway 102 and Lake Road, containing 4.68 acres, from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to C-3 (Highway Commercial District);

• Applicant Karen Hinrichs wants to rezone property located at 39182 Clearpond Road, containing 6.4 acres, from A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) to A-1 (Rural Agricultural District) with a Conditional Use Permit to allow a manufactured home; and

• After a deferment in August, applicant Gregory Peck is back requesting to rezone property located at 39405 West MacArthur Street, containing 2.58 acres, from RE (Residential Estate District) to C-3 (Highway CommercialDistrict).

Also, the roofing project contract for the Senior Center may be awarded. The item was deferred at the last meeting.

In other business, Avedis Foundation President Kathy Laster is scheduled to make a presentation to the board, and a tourism update will be offered from Director of Tourism Stacy Cramer Moore.

In the consent agenda, Pottawatomie County is donating 12 properties to the city.

The properties are: 322 N. Park, 500 S. Park, 312 S. Market, 217 S. Oklahoma, 221 S. Oklahoma, 223 S. Pennsylvania, 235 S. Pennsylvania, 225 S. Minnesota, 227 S. Minnesota, 236 S. Minnesota, 242 S. Minnesota and 328 S. Minnesota.

Later in the meeting, the board then plans to deed those 12 properties to Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency (COCAA).

On the Municipal Authority agenda, a company may be awarded a contract for digester cleaning at the Southside Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In November five companies submitted bids:

• Sandyland Environmental Services, out of Allen, for $250,380;

• Jordan Contractors, of Tecumseh, for $262,000, and an alternate 1 bid of $40,000;

• Merrell Brothers Inc., of Kokomo, Indiana, for $313,710;

• American Process Group Inc., of Tacoma, Washington, for $338,921; and

• Synagro, from Baltimore, Maryland, for $375,000

In a memo from Public Works Director Brad Schmidt, staff is recommending the contract be awarded to Jordan for the total bid price of $302,000 (the base bid, plus the alternate).

After the job is awarded, the work is set to be completed in 60 calendar days.

The only item set for the Airport Authority is to approve the minutes from its last meeting.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.