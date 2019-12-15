Elder Care is hosting its monthly Golden Hour meeting on Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at 1223 Swan Dr. for those interested in learning more about Golden Opportunities.

This month’s entertainment will be the local duo Those 2, consisting of Doug Simpson, accomplished guitarist, with vocals by Pam Hughes. Those 2 will be singing favorite songs from the Big Band era and will have its audience dancing along.

Simpson began his musical career shortly after returning home from military service. He has worked for numerous recording artists and has recorded in several studios from Nashville to Las Vegas. His versatility of style has allowed him to play with artists at the Grand Ole Opry and the Performing Arts Center in Tulsa.

Hughes began singing at a young age and as an adult was a featured guest on Opry shows in surrounding areas, preforming regularly for eight years until the CountryTime theatre closed. Since then, Hughes has been performing with Those 2 where they have been featured entertainers with The Bartlesville Symphony, OK Mozart and at Sunfest.

“Be sure to stop by to hear the soothing music of Pam and Doug. They will be a great kick off to everyone’s Christmas plans,” said Jennifer Ennis, administrative director. “We will also be rolling out our new 2020 brochure. You won’t want to miss out on the action-packed first quarter, so you’ll want to sign up for your 2020 membership and activities during Golden Hour.”

Golden Hour features complimentary beverages, hors d’oeuvres and giveaways and is open to anyone over the age of 60. No RSVP is required. This monthly social event is sponsored by Medicalodges of Dewey.

Golden Opportunities is an innovative program at Elder Care developed to enhance the overall quality of life of active seniors in the Bartlesville area. All events and classes are sponsored by Bartlesville Health & Rehab Community.

Enrollment is open to anyone over the age of 60 in the area; you do not have to be a GO member to sign up for any event. Yearly GO membership is optional and will be available at a discounted rate for one night only on December 19 for the 2020 calendar year. Benefits of membership include 20 percent off classes, 10 percent off travel and quarterly members’ only events.

For information about enrollment or memberships, call 918-336-8500, stop by Elder Care at 1223 Swan Drive or visit www.abouteldercare.org .

About Elder Care:

Elder Care, located in Bartlesville, is the region’s leading non-profit provider of services for seniors and their caregivers. Services include care management, in-home care, adult day health programs, fitness, caregiver support, a specialized health clinic, physical therapy, a variety of volunteer programs, networking and social events for adults over 60 and a community services referral program. Elder Care is a United Way Agency. For more information about Elder Care visit www.abouteldercare.org.

About Bartlesville Regional United Way:

The mission of the Bartlesville Regional United Way is to unite people, resources, and strategy for the good of our community. For more information about Bartlesville Regional United Way visit www.bartlesvilleuw.org