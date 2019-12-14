Editor’s Note: This is the sixth story in a series looking at this area’s school resource officers and the work they do to keep local students and schools safe.

Since October, Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Strand has been one of two resource officers at Bethel Public Schools, serving and protecting the staff and student body of all Bethel campuses.

According to Strand, he became an officer seven years ago because he wanted to make a difference and help people.

"Growing up I had a father that was in prison and I started to make some poor decisions, (but) there was a McLoud officer by the name of Shannon Fredman who kept trying to get me to come along for a ride along and I kept putting it off," Strand said. "He was killed in an accidental shooting and that influenced me to get into law enforcement."

The officer said he became a dispatcher at the McLoud Police Department in 2009 and worked various law enforcement jobs before becoming a deputy for Pottawatomie County.

Strand shares his resource officer duties at Bethel with his partner and friend, Josh Bledsoe, and said when they were first assigned this job, he was excited to work with the students.

"I thought because of some experiences I've had in my life growing up that there's students that have had the same experiences I've had and...so I figured it would be a positive impact to share my story and help some kids to not go down the wrong path," Strand said.

Since starting his assignment in Bethel, Strand said he had enjoyed his time with the students and teachers.

"It's been awesome. I love it. You're welcome by everyone here," Strand said. "There are some students that have had some traumatic experiences with law enforcement and you see who those children are and you work to fix a relationship with them...and that you're here to help them."

Strand explained he and Bledsoe alternate days at Bethel, but they both monitor morning and after school traffic, canvas the different campuses and ensure the safety and faculty and students.

"I'll spend an hour at each school in the morning time and in the afternoon I'll do some traffic enforcement and make sure people aren't speeding through the school zone," Strand said.

Both Strand and Bledsoe also have their nightly deputy duties, but Strand said he isn't having a hard time balancing the two.

"It's easy. You just have to remember you're dealing with kids and students and you're not dealing with people that are criminals," Strand said. "So you have to use deescalation tact a lot more with kids, you have to build trust...and I think that's something that helps in this line of work."

According to Strand, working at the school district is refreshing and he enjoys it because of its positive atmosphere.

"Here, at least for me, it's relaxing because I'm not always on edge like I am whenever I'm patrolling," Strand said. "I get to hang out. I get to play kickball and throw the football."

The resource officer said he feels like this part of his job is the best because he gets paid to hang out with students and build a relationship with them.

Since being at Bethel, Strand said he and Bledsoe have come up with activities to make students feel more comfortable with them such as Chilling with Chief.

"We have a Bloodhound named Chief and so a couple times a month a student will be picked to spend their lunch time with Chief," Strand said.

As time goes on, Strand hopes to be one of Bethel's resource officers for as long as he can and build trusting relationships with students and steer them on the right path.