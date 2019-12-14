BETHEL ACRES — Tristan Crook riddled Silo for 31 points as McLoud registered a 57-49 consolation win Friday at the First United Bank Basketball Classic at Bethel High School.

Crook, a junior, recorded four 3-point field goals. He notched 15 points as McLoud took the first quarter, 18-9, then added 10 points in the third quarter as part of an 18-9 run.

Crook was 7 of 9 from the charity stripe.

Brenden Howard and Heston Zimmerman added seven points apiece for McLoud. Jacob Jordan had a 3-pointer.

For Silo (3-4), Kyler Proctor had 17 points, 10 coming in the closing half.

McLoud (3-3) will meet ? in today’s 2:30 consolation championship game.

Tecumseh 48, McLoud 39 (Girls’ Consolation)

The Lady Savages jumped out to a 23-11 halftime lead en route to upping their record to 3-2.

Tawny Billy, a junior, headed Tecumseh’s scoring with 22, including two treys. She had 11 points in both halves.

Teammate Kenzli Warden, who posted 18 points, canned two treys.

Scoring-wise, McLoud (2-4) was led by junior Cheyenne Banks with 18, nine coming in the fourth quarter. Lexie Boyer chipped in with 14.

Bethel 55, Bridge Creek 47 (Girls’ Consolation)

Proficient outside shooting by freshman Parker Stevenson and senior Kelsie Wood was enough to stave off Bridge Creek.

Stevenson recorded 16 opening-half points as Bethel built a 34-23 advantage. She finished with a game-high 26 points, including four 3-point field goals.

Wood added three treys and 13 points while Kennedy Gregory had 11 points.

Kaylie Jackson spearheaded Bridge Creek’s offense with 14 points.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.