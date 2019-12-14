WILSON — Following one of the toughest seasons in recent memory last year, the Lone Grove Longhorns have begun to turn things around through three games this season.

WILSON — Following one of the toughest seasons in recent memory last year, the Lone Grove Longhorns have begun to turn things around through three games this season. Thursday afternoon at the Black and Gold Classic in Wilson, the Longhorns earned their second straight victory of the season with a convincing 55-25 victory over the Ryan Cowboys in the opening round of the tournament. The two wins surpasses LG’s win total from last year when the Longhorns managed just one victory all year. Ryan very rarely threatened to hand Lone Grove its second loss of the season, as the Cowboys kept things close in the first quarter, with the frame ending at 9-4 in favor of the black and white. But before halftime, the Longhorns turned on the offense and pulled ahead thanks to a 14-4 quarter which gave them a 23-10 advantage going into the break. Things slowed down in the third quarter as the Longhorns outscored the Cowboys 10-9, but maintained their lead at 33-19. Lone Grove had the perfect way to finish off the game as the Longhorns went on a 22-6 run in the fourth quarter, finishing with a total of 11 players scoring at least one point in the game. Aiden Hale led the Longhorns with nine points followed by Jackson Ramon with eight points. Cody McClennahan added six points for Lone Grove with Andy Dunham and Jeshua Miller each putting in four points.