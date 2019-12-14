JONES — Five Dale Pirates scored in double figures Friday night during a 78-46 riddling of Jones.

Ike Shirey and Brady Johnson shared scoring honors with 12. Palmer Jones and Trae Thompson came in at 11 and Carter Crowe tallied 10. Cedric Smith added nine.

“We got a lot of balanced scoring, we played good defense and we moved the ball well,” Dale coach Jeff Edmonson said.

The Pirates (6-1), ranked second in 2A, led 36-18 at the half.

Dale was 18 of 28 from the charity stripe for 64.2%

Girls

Class 3A fifth-ranked Jones upended Class 2A second-ranked Dale, 52-44.

“We got down 12 points early,” Dale coach Eric Smith said. “We didn’t do a good job rebounding or defending in the game.”

Senior Lindy Nowakowski was Dale’s only multiple-figure scorer with 15. She canned all eight of her free throws. Dale was 13 of 16 from the line for 81.2% with Elaine Witt going 3 for 4. Witt finished with nine points.

Jones was 11 of 16 from the charity stripe.

Dale is 5-2.

Dale’s squads will travel to Luther Tuesday, then conclude their pre-Christmas slate Friday at Christian Heritage.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.