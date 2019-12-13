Ray D. Dawson, age 89, of Grove, Oklahoma went to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin.

Ray was born on December 7, 1930 to Ray and Lula (Edwards) Dawson in Fairland, Oklahoma. He grew up in Afton and graduated from Afton High School in 1949. Following high school, Ray attended Northeastern Oklahoma College and in 1953 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served his country for two years.

On August 6, 1960 Ray married the love of his life, Charlene Gibbs, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where the couple made their home. There, Ray served as Firefighter with the Tulsa Fire Department for 27 years.

In 1971, the couple moved to Grove where they owned and operated the “Village Farm” children’s clothing store for 24 years and they also built, what is now, “Rocket Skating Rink”.

Ray was a kind and compassionate man, a thoughtful and helpful neighbor and loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a strong sense of community and was willing to serve whenever needed. He was a member of the Lion’s Club, the Grove Chamber of Commerce and First Baptist Church. Ray also, built several houses and drove a school bus for Grove Public School for 14 years.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Lyndon Dawson, F.M. Dawson and sister, Margaritte Whittington.

Left to cherish his memory: wife, Charlene Dawson, daughter, Carlene Lawson and husband, Mike, daughter Lisa Dodson and husband, Pat, all of Grove; son, Lyndon Dawson and wife, Sheila of Joplin, Missouri; brother, Glen Dawson of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Ray will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral Chapel. Pastor Jim Paslay to officiate.

The family requests donations in Ray’s memory be made to First Baptist Church of Grove.

Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com.