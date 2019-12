Shawnee resident Roberta Ray Hooton, 83, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Shawnee.

Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13, at New Life Baptist Church (8900 S. Peebly Rd, Newalla 74857) with Pastor Rick Ham officiating. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery.

Other information is pending with Walker Funeral Service.