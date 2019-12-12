MIAMI — Steve Owens waited. And waited. And waited some more to learn if he had won the Heisman Trophy in 1969 as a senior at the University of Oklahoma.

When the 82th winner of college football’s top player is announced Saturday night, it will be part of an hour-long television spectacle beamed worldwide by ESPN.

“It’s so different,” said Owens, who turned 72 Monday. “When I won the Heisman, we still had a game left to play (a memorable game at Stillwater with Oklahoma State where he carried the ball 55 times).

During the ESPN production, there will be four finalists onstage — Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young.

In the pre-ESPN days, only the winner was notified on an 11 a.m. phone call.

“The second place or third place winner didn’t receive the phone call,” Owens said. “Barbara and I were in the student union in a room by ourselves with a telephone. I hadn’t heard anything and we had practice that day. I told Barbara ‘let’s go, I’ve got to get ready for practice.’’

As they were leaving, a staffer at the campus radio station caught up with them and said “Steve, you’ve just won the Heisman.”

Owens bested Purdue quarterback Mike Phipps by a 1,488-1,334 margin.

Rex Kern of Ohio State was third and Archie Manning of Ole Miss finished fourth.

“I tell folks it seems like just yesterday that I won the Heisman,” Steve Owens said. “Fifty years. Incredible.”

Should Young be the winner, he would be only the second defensive player honored.

And if Hurts win, he would be the Sooners’ eighth winner — fourth in the past 15 years and third straight.

Billy Vessels (1953), Jason White (2003), Sam Bradford (2008), Baker Mayfield (2017) and Kyler Murray (2018) are OU’s other honorees.

“It was a great experience for me. I just feel so blessed,” Owens said. “We had great players, great teammates and great coaches. It was just a great experience.

“Since I won the Heisman in’69, it seems like ‘Heisman Trophy winner’ is part of my name,” Steve joked. “People say ‘hey, you are Steve Owens, Heisman Trophy winner.’ It’s just become a part of me. “

Steve and Barbara were accompanied to New York City by his parents, teammate Mike Harper, head coach Chuck Fairbanks and Barry Switzer, then an assistant coach.

“Those memories; the time we had there, four or five days in New York City,” Steve said. “… Having a chance to be on Johnny Carson Show with Muhammad Ali, Charlton Heston … getting a call from President (Richard) Nixon and getting to fly on Air Force One.”

Owens, who helped launch the Miami Public Schools Enrichment Foundation, was honored by having 3rd Avenue East and West renamed Steve Owens Boulevard.

A billboard touting Miami as is hometown sits just across from the Will Rogers Turnpike gate and a statue of him was dedicated as part of the Honors Plaza at Red Robertson Field.

“Everything started for me in Miami,” Owens said. “That was my training. It paid off.”

Owens began his love of football playing in the Pop Warner program here.

He earned four letters in track and three each in football and basketball.

In 1965, Owens was named an all-stater in football and shared back of the year honors with Rick Baldridge of Lawton, when he rushed for 948 yards on 134 carries and scored 101 points for the Wardogs.

He accounted for 57 percent of Miami’s total offense as a senior, touching the ball 230 times.

Owens was also a defensive standout for the Wardogs. He had 66 tackles and 34 assists as a senior. He had seven interceptions (18 total over three years), deflected five passes and had a fumble recovery.

He was a three-event state champion in track, winning the high hurdles, high jump and long jump.

Owens also earned all-conference honors in basketball.

He also was a four-year member of the MHS student council, serving one year as president, as well as the Science Club and “M” Club. He attended Boys State and received the Masonic Outstanding Student Award.

Owens became synonymous with Sooner football, setting seven NCAA and nine Big Eight Conference rushing records.

He was an All-Big Eight Conference honoree in 1967, 1968 and 1969. Owens was the Big Eight Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in 1968 and ’69.

Owens was a first-round selection (19th overall) by the Detroit Lions and went on to earn All Pro honors in 1971.

He was the Lions’ first back to gain 1,000 yards (1,035) in a season.

A serious knee injury forced him to retire after six seasons in Detroit.