STROUD — Nine Prague girls scored Tuesday night in a 58-33 runaway of Stroud.

Prague’s boys also fared well, ripping Stroud, 63-35.

Adisyn Auld was the girls’ high scorer with 17, including two 3-point field goals.

Fellow senior Jaycee Johnson added four treys on the way to 14 points.

Beth Denney chipped in with seven as Prague moved to 4-0.

The Lady Red Devils were never threatened after building a 21-6 advantage after one quarter.

Stroud’s sole double-figure scorer was Kiliegh Mixon with 10. Katlyn Hughey added nine.

Coach Benny Burnett’s Lady Red Devils will take on Cleveland at 7 p.m. Thursday in first-round play of he Czech Tournament at Prague.

Boys

Twelve Red Devils got in on the frolic as Prague broke away from a 25-20 halftime edge with a 20-3 third-quarter spree.

Nate Lester, a sophomore, tallied 11 points. Peyton Ezell and Trip Davis chipped in with eight apiece.

Lester knocked down two 3-point field goals. Colby Smith and Isaiah Bias had one trey each.

Trey Lindsey was Stroud’s leading scorer with eight.

“We’re really young,” said Prague coach Nate Greer. “We’ve been learning on the spot.”

Prague, 3-1, will oppose Noble at 8:30 Thursday at the Czech Tournament.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.