Katherine Hughes

Katherine Elaine Hughes, 69, of Bartlesville, died Dec. 3. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, at Matoaka Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dorothy Thompson

Dorothy Thompson, 88, died July 10. A Celebration of Life will be from 2 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.

William Price

William “Bill” Lee Price, 93, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Services were held Tuesday at Bible Church of Bartlesville. Interment followed in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel.

John Baker

John Baker, 73, died Dec. 10. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.