Wednesday

Dec 11, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Katherine Hughes


Katherine Elaine Hughes, 69, of Bartlesville, died Dec. 3. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 14, at Matoaka Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.


Dorothy Thompson


Dorothy Thompson, 88, died July 10. A Celebration of Life will be from 2 — 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel.


William Price


William “Bill” Lee Price, 93, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.


Services were held Tuesday at Bible Church of Bartlesville. Interment followed in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel.


John Baker


John Baker, 73, died Dec. 10. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.