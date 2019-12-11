EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with felonies and misdemeanors are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918-287-7366.

FELONY CASES

K-9 used to sniff for drugs

NAME: Troy Edward Rheam

AGE: 41

RESIDENCE: Ponca City

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Brett Barnett at about 11:43 p.m. on Nov. 27 pulled over a vehicle that swerved out of its lane on U.S. 60. In a case affidavit, Deputy Barnett said he is familiar with the driver, Troy Rheam, and knows he has a “very extensive criminal history,” and as a result Barnett called for Deputy Grant West and West’s K-9 partner “Narc” to come and do a free air sniff around the vehicle. Deputy West reportedly told Deputy Barnett that “Narc” had given a positive alert. Based on that information, Deputy Barnett searched the vehicle and reportedly found a black-and-yellow zippered bag underneath the dashboard on the driver’s side. Deputy Barnett opened the zippered bag and reportedly found a “large amount” of a green leafy substance and a package of rolling papers. Barnett reportedly also found digital scales and two smaller bags of a green leafy substance, along with a baggie that contained a supply of baggies. Barnett field tested the green leafy substance and found it to be presumptively positive for marijuana. He weighed the quantities of suspected marijuana and determined the total weight to be in excess of 27 grams. In a hearing Dec. 2 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Rheam and set his bail at $20,000.

Ex-boyfriend accused of burglarizing residence

NAME: Jurnee Tegan Douglas

AGE: 24

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Second-degree burglary; and malicious injury to property, less than $1,000

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Anthony Barrett on Oct. 31 was dispatched to 187 Parkway Blvd. in Prue in regard to a report of a domestic assault and battery. Barrett talked with the alleged victim, who said Jurnee Douglas, her ex-boyfriend, tried to run her off the road while she was driving home from a gas station. The alleged victim said Douglas followed her, caught up with and passed her, and broke into her home. The alleged victim said that when she arrived, Douglas was inside her home, destroying her property. The alleged victim told the deputy that Douglas dumped a gallon of paint in her back bedroom and spray painted the word “whore” on the island in the kitchen. The woman said that when she tried to stop Douglas, he grabbed her and threw her to the ground. An arrest warrant was issued for Douglas in Osage County District Court on Dec. 3.

Items found in Pawhuska warrant search

NAME: Ahmed Sammuel Vicchio

AGE: 64

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGES: Cultivation of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a state park and recreation area; knowingly receiving stolen property; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

NAME: Shad William Luna Sr.

AGE: 48

RESIDENCE: Cleveland, Okla.

CHARGES: Cultivation of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a state park and recreation area; knowingly receiving stolen property; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

NAME: Julia Renee Gurley

AGE: 55 or 58

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Cultivation of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 1,000 feet of a school; knowingly receiving stolen property; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

DETAILS: Several Pawhuska police officers on the morning of Aug. 27 executed a search warrant at 901 E. 9th Street. The officers found that the door to the structure at that address was barricaded with a metal pipe. Once they entered the dwelling, the officers located Vicchio, Luna and Gurley and brought them out to the front porch, where their Miranda rights were read to them. Officers reportedly found a stolen backpack; four smoking pipes that smelled of burned marijuana; two used syringe needles, a straw with white residue; a mature marijuana plant that had allegedly been stolen from a Pawhuska resident who has a state-issued medical marijuana card; five more used syringe needles; two small plastic baggies that contained a white powder residue that tested presumptively positive for methamphetamine; three silver-colored spoons that had white residue and needle marks; digital scales with white powder residue; a round of live ammunition; five more used syringe needles; and a homemade smoking pipe that smelled of burned marijuana. Other items of allegedly stolen property were recovered from the residence.

More from warrant search

NAME: Ahmed Sammuel Vicchio

AGE: 64

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGE: Possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction

DETAILS: This charge stems from a Pawhuska Police Department search warrant execution on Aug. 27 at a residence at 901 E. 9th Street. Vicchio was taken into custody at the time of the search warrant execution. An arrest warrant for him on this charge was issued Dec. 3 in Osage County District Court.

Reportedly threatened the officer, too

NAME: Ronald Harrison Jr.

AGE: 32

RESIDENCE: Hominy

CHARGES: Domestic assault and battery (two counts); and threatening to perform an act of violence

DETAILS: Hominy police officer Matthew Foster was dispatched to 911 North Brady in response to a call regarding a physical domestic conflict. When the officer arrived, he observed that Timothy Ferguson, one of the alleged victims, had Ronald Harrison Jr., the alleged assailant, down on the ground. Ferguson reportedly told police that he and his wife had come to the home of Ronald Harrison Sr. after receiving a call to the effect that Ronald Harrison Jr. was abusing his father. Ferguson said he told Ronald Harrison Jr. to be more respectful and Ronald Harrison Jr. began to strike him. Officer Foster said in a case affidavit that it was obvious Ronald Harrison Jr. was under the influence because his speech was slurred and his emotional state was “erratic.” While the suspect was being helped to Officer Foster’s vehicle, the officer reportedly observed that the suspect was unsteady on his feet and smelled of alcohol. Timothy Ferguson and his wife told the officer that Ronald Harrison Jr. threatened to kill them. In his case affidavit, Officer Foster said that Ronald Harrison Jr. was “belligerent” during his trip to jail and made threats of violence against the officer. The defendant also reportedly threatened to commit suicide once he was locked up. In a hearing Dec. 4 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for the defendant and set his bail at $7,500, conditioned on his having no contact with alleged victims.

‘Roy’ helps convince him

NAME: Kevin Lee Hilton

AGE: 58

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Alter or remove VIN number; obstructing an officer; failure to maintain insurance or security; and failure to yield for an emergency vehicle

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Martin Meek was on duty the evening of Nov. 9, with his patrol vehicle parked near the intersection of Lombard Lane and Country Road, when he observed a black Dodge Ram driven by a man he recognized as Kevin Lee Hilton. Meek noted in a case affidavit that he was aware of warrants out for Hilton’s arrest. Deputy Meek pulled in behind the truck to conduct a traffic stop, but Hilton reportedly did not immediately comply. Deputy Meek said in his affidavit that Hilton applied his brakes sporadically for about three-quarters of a mile. During that time, Hilton reportedly drove past driveways and parking areas where he could have stopped. When Hilton stopped, Deputy Meek ordered him out of the Dodge Ram pickup and then gave commands for Hilton to walk backward to the sound of Meek’s voice. Hilton reportedly ceased to follow commands and yelled, “You’re gonna have to come and get me.” Sgt. Kevin Young and his K-9 partner “Roy” joined Deputy Meek. Sgt. Young reportedly ordered Hilton to the ground, and Hilton reportedly complied after he took a look at “Roy.” During a pre-tow inventory of the pickup, Meek found that the VIN plate had been removed from the dashboard.

MISDEMEANOR CASES

Officer found him lying in a ditch

NAME: Randal Scott Hatfield

AGE: 53

RESIDENCE: Bartlesville

CHARGE: Public intoxication and disturbing the peace

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Casey Witt on Nov. 17 responded to a call regarding a man on the side of Highway 60, near County Road 4297, who was possibly intoxicated. Deputy Witt arrived at the specified location and reportedly observed a man, dressed in camouflage, who was lying halfway down the ditch in an attempt to hide. Deputy Witt approached the man, later identified as Randal Hatfield, and watched while Hatfield stumbled several times as he attempted to stand. Witt helped Hatfield up and observed that he was unsteady on his feet and had red, watery bloodshot eyes. Witt reportedly could smell an odor of an alcoholic beverage on Hatfield’s breath and person. The deputy asked Hatfield where he was going, and the suspect reportedly said he was headed to California. Witt asked Hatfield where he was coming from and the suspect reportedly said he was coming from Barnsdall. The deputy observed that Hatfield was swaying and could not stand upright without holding onto the front of the patrol vehicle. In a hearing Nov. 18, Hatfield pleaded guilty and was assessed a $100 fine and court costs.

Handed the deputy an Oklahoma ID Card

NAME: Jameson Chad Bennett

AGE: 46

RESIDENCE: Sperry

CHARGES: Driving while the privilege is suspended; and speeding

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Andrew Minson performed a traffic stop Nov. 14 on a white Chevrolet pickup that was eastbound on U.S. 60 at 8 Mile Road in the Ponca City area. Minson’s radar showed the pickup had been doing 73 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone. When Minson asked the driver for his license and proof of insurance, Jameson Chad Bennett reportedly gave the deputy an Oklahoma ID Card instead of a driver’s license and acknowledged his license was suspended. Bennett’s wife took possession of the vehicle. In a hearing Nov. 15 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Bennett and set a Feb. 7, 2020, return date.

Under the protection of the attorney general?

NAME: Laura Anne Hergenrether

AGE: 46

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; obstructing an officer; resisting an officer; failure to report an address change to the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety; failure to yield for an emergency vehicle; improper passing; operating a vehicle with the license plate covered; and failure to maintain insurance or security

DETAILS: State Trooper Romulus Gregory on Nov. 14 at about 11:24 p.m. observed a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling north of State Highway 20 on Lenapah in Skiatook. Trooper Gregory reportedly observed that the Camaro crossed the center line of the road and he activated his emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop. The Camaro did not stop and reportedly crossed the center line again and then drove along the center line, down the middle of the road. The Camaro reportedly stopped briefly at the intersection of Lenapah and Country Road, turned left onto Country Road and headed west. Trooper Gregory then activated his siren and the Camaro stopped a short distance later. As he approached the vehicle, Trooper Gregory reportedly noticed the driver’s window was down and he reportedly smelled an “obvious odor” of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle. Gregory noted Hergenrether’s eyes were red and watery and that her speech was slurred. Gregory noted in a case affidavit that Hergenrether made some incoherent statements and then said that she was, “under the protection of the attorney general.” Gregory asked how much of an alcoholic beverage Hergenrether had consumed and she reportedly said she’d had three beers. She also reportedly said she had taken medication earlier. When asked to step out of her vehicle, the suspect reportedly refused. The trooper explained that the motorist’s choice was to step out of her vehicle or to be removed. She reportedly said, “I live right there and I’m going to just drive right over there.” Hergenrether reportedly placed her hands on the steering wheel of her vehicle in an attempt to drive away, and Trooper Gregory opened the driver door and requested that she exit the vehicle. Hergenrether reportedly refused. A Skiatook police officer joined Trooper Gregory at the scene of the traffic stop and attempted to help him remove Hergenrether from her car. She reportedly resisted their efforts and began to scream, “This is illegal.” The two officers removed the suspect from her car and handcuffed her. The officers walked her to the Skiatook patrol vehicle, in order to secure her in a caged unit. As they did so, she reportedly continued screaming. Trooper Gregory noted that the suspect gave differing comments about how many beers she had consumed. She intially said she’d had three beers, then said two beers and finally said no beers, the trooper noted. She also reportedly said she had consumed two beers when she got off work. Trooper Gregory administered a field sobriety test and observed Hergenrether was unsteady on her feet. Trooper Gregory offered the suspect a breath test, and she agreed to take the test; however, Gregory observed that Hergenrether was placing her tongue over the mouthpiece and spitting. Gregory offered the suspect the state’s blood test, and she reportedly said she was under the protection of the “Tulsa” and the “attorney general” and requested to be let go. She reportedly refused the blood test and said, “You might want to let me go, you don’t want to know who you’re f…ing with right now.” She was transported to the Osage County jail. In a hearing Nov. 19, Hergenrether pleaded not guilty and was given a Feb. 7 return date.