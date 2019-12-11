If you were not able to attend the Oak Ridge Boys Christmas Concert in Independence, Kan. on Nov. 30, you missed out. I grew up in Independence and was often involved with the Neewollah Activities, parade and shows at Memorial Hall. Mr. Jim Halsey always introduced the programs involving musical groups, but this night was different. The opening act on this night, was none other than Mr. Halsey, himself. Memorial Hall was packed with fans anticipating the Oak Ridge Boys, but when the announcement was made that Memorial Hall was to be renamed the Jim Halsey Auditorium, the audience exploded. It is a well deserved honor for a man who has promoted and mentored many individual and group musicians. He has succeeded in putting his hometown on the map, in a good way.

The word it out! Dewayne Bryan and his Community Coffee and Burnt Meat Feast is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21. The community is invited to enjoy an opportunity to celebrate together this wonderful Christmas Season. Meat is turkey and ribs with the call going out for traditional sides like green bean casserole with fried onions on top and dressing. The United Methodist Fellowship Hall will be open early Saturday morning for those who care to stop and share a cup of joe and visit with Dewayne and helpers. Lunch will be served at noon, so let’s see if the residents will show up in numbers exceeding last month.

The Copan Senior Citizens will enjoy beef stew, cornbread, veggies and dessert on Thursday. All residents 55 and over are welcome to join in the food and fellowship. The annual Christmas luncheon and party will be on Thursday, December 19. A $5.00 limit per gift is recommended. Velma Morain , Bingo caller and organizer, will take the floor on Monday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring an item to donate to the prize box.

The School Christmas Program is slated for Monday, Dec. 16 at 1 p.m. All residents are invited to come watch the youngsters perform.

The last day of semester is Dec. 19. It goes without saying, tests and basketball will dominate the next two weeks before Christmas Break starts on Monday, Dec. 23.

