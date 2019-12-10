Naomi “Bill” (Hunt) Harrington

Naomi “Bill” (Hunt) Harrington, 91, of Bartlesville, OK, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Naomi was born June 2, 1928, in Bartlesville OK, to George Dewey Hunt and Maggie Ethel (Murnan) Hunt. She was one of seven girls in the family.

She attended Nowata Public School where she graduated with the class of 1946. On August 1, 1947, Naomi married the love of her life Charles Eugene “Gene” Harrington. In 1972, the couple purchased a farm in Talala, OK where they raised pigs. Naomi was a completely devoted Wife, Mother and made sure her famlies needs were met. She loved spending time with her family.

Naomi moved to Bartlesville, OK in 1986 with her daughter shortly after Charles passing where she lived the remainder of her life.She was a faithful member of the Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Bartlesville, OK.

Naomi is preceded in death by her parents, George and Maggie Hunt; husband; Charles Harrington, one daughter; Linda Harrington, four sister; Arvagene Sparlin, Oleta Shrum, Ruth Sheldon and Lorrine McCaleb.

Survivors include one daughter Judy Harrington of Bartlesville, OK, two sisters; Francis Cheek of Skiatook, OK, Sue Veu of Collinsville, OK and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Bartlesville, OK. Interment will follow at the Winganon Cemetery in Winganon.

Services are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Home, Nowata, OK. Online condolences may be made at www.honoringmemories.com