The following is a list of candidates who filed at the Delaware County Election Board for the 2020 School Board offices:

Cleora School District Office No. 2 Billy Jarvis, Brandon Ackerson

Colcord School District Office No. 5 Billie Jones

Grove School District Office No. 5 Jim Rutter

Jay School District Office No. 5 Stacy Lane Herndon

Kansas School District Office No. 5 Dennis Earl Avery

Kenwood School District Office No. 2 Bo Six

Leach School District Office No. 2 Luke Barnett

Moseley School District Office No. 2 Laura Poteet

Oaks Mission School District Office No. 5 Mitch Christie, Melvin Blossom Jr

The Board of Education Primary Election is scheduled for February 11, 2020 and the Board of Education General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7, 2020. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election. If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.