Our December Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right Bentley Clark, Eastyn Smith, Brayleigh Foster, Jackson Lees. Middle row: Allie Hays, Eva Gibbons, Anthongy Wigle, Korbyn Childers, Lilly LeMay. Back row: Chevelle Wills, London Gamble, Lydia Winchester, Corbyn Baxter, Daxton Barlow. Not Pictured: Piper Ross, Dixie White. They were recognized at our Wednesday with Wilbur assembly for “being polite." They received a Masters of Manners t-shirt, brag tag (like a dog tag), and gift certificates to Dakota’s and Popeye’s.