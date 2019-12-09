Some Pottawatomie County voters will go to the polls Tuesday for the December 10th Special City of Oklahoma City Election, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said.

Please keep the following information and tips in mind as the election approaches.

- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lines are possible at peak voting times. Wait times will likely be shortest at mid-morning and mid-afternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

- Anyone who needs to look up their polling place, verify their registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov. Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.