Sometimes something ugly can turn into something beautiful. That was the case for the Plainview Lady Indians Saturday night against No. 18 Blanchard. Despite leading by as many as 12 points in the third quarter, the Lady Lions forced their way back into the game, but eventually fell by a score of 40-37 at the Plainview Activity Center in the consolation championship of the Southern Oklahoma Classic tournament. Both teams traded the lead in the opening quarter as the game went into the second quarter even at 10-10. Plainview managed to jump in front at 13-10 at the 6:13 mark before halftime, eventually outscoring Blanchard 12-6 to end the first half and lead 25-16 going into the break. At the 6:20 mark of the third quarter, the Lady Indians seemed to be in control as they led 28-16. Slowly but surely though the Lady Lions crawled back into the game, and eventually got to within five points at 31-26 after three quarters of play. Down the stretch it was a tense affair, as Blanchard closed to within four points at the 3:26 mark, before pulling to within three with 1:18 left in regulation. Plainview though clamped down on defense the rest of the way and managed to win the game, moving to 3-1 on the season. Reagan Chaney led the scoring with 11 points followed by Amiya Howard with 10 points. Tally Morris and Megan Winchester each scored five points apiece with Peyton Jones scoring four points and Emilie Hudson adding three points.