I-40 is narrowed to one lane in each direction between Clearview Rd. (mm 227) and US-62 West/SH-27 (mm 221) in Okemah through summer 2020 for resurfacing of the westbound lanes of the interstate and cable barrier improvement.

On- and off-ramps will remain open; however drivers should be alert to reduced merge area and lane shifts. Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.

The Oklahoma Transportation Commission awarded the $19 million contract for this work to Haskell Lemon Construction Co., of Oklahoma City, in July.

For more information on current I-40 project, visit https://www.ok.gov/odot/I-40_Corridor_Projects.html