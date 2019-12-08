The Bartlesville Civic Ballet’s annual Christmas a la Carte, sponsored by American Heritage Bank begins this Friday evening and continues throughout the weekend.

Four decorated and unique homes will be open for touring. Each one was chosen with its uniqueness in decorating style and overall design in mind. This year marks BCB’s 35th year to hold this wonderful holiday tour. Included in the tour are the Sugar Plum Shoppe which features a huge variety of nutcrackers, ornaments and gifts as well as our Bake Shop featuring sweet treats handmade by the best bakers in Bartlesville and the very popular frozen chicken enchilada sale.

This tour of homes fundraiser begins Friday from 7-9:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1 - 4 p.m.Tickets can be purchased prior to the tour at American Heritage Bank, Moxie on Second and Buttercup Market for $15 and at any of the houses during the tour for $20. The presale of tickets ends at 2 p.m. on Friday. This unique fundraiser supports ongoing productions of the Bartlesville Civic Ballet and especially its upcoming production of The Nutcracker which will be held Dec. 21 and 22 at the Bartlesville Community Center. This family Christmas tradition is sponsored by the Oklahoma Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, ConocoPhillips and Phillips66 as well as many other businesses and individuals.

Chad Upton and Devin Gaines

What was once a vacant red brick house in need of loving attention is now a charming white cottage complete with flickering gas lanterns and beautiful landscaping beckoning visitors to come inside. Located on the corner of Osage Ave. and 14th Street, it is owned by Chad Upton, who purchased it in 2010 and Devin Gaines and is currently listed as an AIRBNB. Built in 1921, Upton and Gaines have made substantial upgrades including a complete remodel of the kitchen, now every chef’s dream kitchen. The main floor used as an AIRBNB has two bedrooms and is furnished with a mixture of contemporary and antique pieces acquired through the years at estate sales. The beautiful gates that can be seen along 14th Street enclosing the driveway were copied after Ozzie Osborn’s estate in California. The guys, both decorators, go all out for Christmas even hanging a Christmas tree upside down from the chandelier in the red room which can be seen from the street. While guests stay upstairs on the main floor, Upton and Gaines have a completely separate living space downstairs. This downtown charmer is a “must see” especially at this time of year.

Scott Holz

Built around the same time (1921-23) is the home of Scott Holz which is located on historic Cherokee Avenue. This lovely craftsman style home features a unique Pacific style roofline, with its curved shingles. Perfectly suited for Holz who purchased it in 2018, he has even created a cigar room and incorporated what once was the dining room into a cozy lounging area adjacent to the kitchen which makes entertaining all that more convenient and fun. Each room will assume its own Christmas feel as several of his friends will have the task of decorating each one. Holz is very involved with Operation Toy Soldier and the downstairs bedroom will be dedicated to collecting toys for deployed veteran’s children. As general manager for the Stumpff Corporation, he involved the funeral homes (there are eight) in this community outreach program and collects several thousand toys each year. Guests attending the tour are welcome to help in this project by dropping off a toy if they so desire for these children. Completing the tour is a look in the “bunkhouse,” a detached apartment on the property decorated in a western theme. Needless to say, the home has its own eclectic style but is cozy and welcoming.

Karen and David Oakley

On a larger scale in Stonebridge, is the new home of Karen and David Oakley who moved into it shortly after they got married in 2017. This wonderful home has a more open concept style with the dining room, living room and kitchen being open to each other with the kitchen situated between them. Karen says their style is transitional; a blend of traditional and modern. Her colors are neutral and she has accessorized with turquoise accents. For Christmas, good friend and decorator, Linda Kliewer has accentuated the turquoise especially in the master bedroom with an unusual Christmas tree—it’s black!! Santas and Christmas trees are scattered all over the house and Karen even decorated her master closet which will be used as a hallway to pass through from their bedroom. This four bedroom house has a guest room and master on the first floor and then downstairs are two bedrooms connected with a Jack and Jill bathroom. The grandchildren frequent these room and their young granddaughter’s room even features a pink Christmas tree with Precious ornaments on it. Also downstairs is the Sugar Plum Shoppe with dozens of nutcracker, a huge variety of ornaments and gifts all available for sale during the tour. This shop will also be at the Community Center during The Nutcracker performances the next weekend where the nutcrackers always sell out.

Gretchen and Mike Sise

The beautiful ranch style home of Gretchen and Mike Sise is located in Stonewall on a sprawling corner lot. Build in 1981, the Sises are the fifth owners of this gorgeous home and moved in May 2018. Prior to moving in, they put their own personal stamp on it by painting the faded walnut kitchen cabinets a lovely gray/green and all of the walls on the first floor. The house is deceptive from the front because few people realize that there is a second floor that houses two bedrooms and a bath. Their home is very traditional with a hint of Santa Fe here and there. Beautiful fabrics and accessories from family trips are scattered throughout. The Christmas spirit is in every room beginning with the huge Christmas tree in the living room.