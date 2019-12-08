Earlier this year, the Ardmore Main Street Authority invited all the merchants and property owners of the Depot District to participate in a holiday window decorating contest. Numerous businesses participated and their hard work can be seen up and down Main Street.

In addition to the overall appearance and impact of the window, the decorations were also judged on criteria such as creative holiday themes, effective use of color, and effective use of lighting. But, most importantly, they were judged on craftsmanship, originality and attention to detail. Judges and the public made their selections and three winners were announced last week.

The people’s choice award went to Antiques, Etc., and came with a $50 Depot District Restaurant Certificate. Second place went to Party Fish/The Balloon Bar, and came with a $150 prize. Dunn & Co. was named winner and received a $250 cash prize.

Cheri Dunn, owner of Dunn & Co., said the overall window design came from her daughter, then the whole family pitched in to bring it to life. The window is decorated to look like a giant snow globe.

“We wanted to go with a look that went along with our store — kind of an old-fashioned Christmas look,” Dunn said. “We tried to incorporate some of the retail items that we have but also include some of the custom pieces.

The custom pieces include the globe’s base and the arched sign that says “Merry Christmas from Dunn & Co.” Both of these pieces were created with a laser in their shop. They also custom built the wooden boxes located “inside” the globe.

Dunn said the entire project has been a lot of fun and they are already thinking about ideas — not only for next Christmas, but the entire year round.

“We’ve already been brainstorming about ways we can dress our window up on a regular basis with eye-catching stuff,” Dunn said. “I don’t really know what we’re going to do next year, but we’ve already been pinning stuff on Pinterest to get ideas.”

She said one of the best parts of the entire contest was the level of participation from so many other Depot District businesses.

“Everybody has jumped in and participated,” Dunn said. “It’s been nice to be a part of that group. Over the last few months, we’ve all kind of got to know each other as business owners, and it’s been really fun being a part of the competition.”