Auditions for Shawnee Little Theatre’s production of “The 39 Steps” will be Sunday and Monday December 8 and 9 at 6:30pm at the community theatre, 1829 Airport Rd.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have this intriguing, thrilling, riotous and unmissable comedy. A cast of four actors play over 150 characters in this fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure.

Directors Bruce Fry and Rebecca Fry will be looking for one woman, age 20-30; and three men, ages 20-50. Those auditioning should be ready to read scenes from the play’s script.

Performances will be February 14-22, 2020.

The acclaimed 1935 British Hitchcock film, “The 39 Steps” was ranked by the British Film Institute as the fourth best British film of the 20th Century. The stage version debuted in 2005 and is a parody of the classic film.

Shawnee Little Theatre is a non profit totally volunteer community theatre beginning its’ 53rd year of producing live theatre in Shawnee.