MADILL — Day two of the Madill Winter Classic brought with it plenty of wins for area teams as the tournament continued on at Wildcat Fieldhouse. Girls Sulphur 60 Pilot Point (TX) 34 It was a second straight victory for the No. 17 Lady Bulldogs as they cruised to a victory against the Lady Bearcats from Pilot Point Friday. Sulphur jumped out to an early lead and never let up as the Lady Bulldogs led 23-9 at the end of the first quarter, before taking a 39-15 advantage into the halftime break. After the interval, the Lady Bulldogs kept the pressure up, holding the Lady Bearcats to just six points in the third quarter as Sulphur led 54-21. Despite being outscored 13-6 in the fourth quarter the Lady Bulldogs managed to hang on for a comfortable victory. Korie Allensworth led the scoring for Sulphur with 18 points followed by Makella Mobly, Payton James, Abby Beck, and Kady Lynch each with six points apiece. Dickson 53 Putnam Heights 10 The Lady Comets had little trouble dispatching of the Putnam Heights Lady Panthers on Friday, as Dickson picked up the victory in commanding fashion. A 27 point first quarter sent the Lady Comets on their way as Putnam Heights was blanked in the opening frame. Going into the halftime break, Dickson led 38-3, before taking a 46-6 lead into the fourth quarter. A 7-4 run by the Lady Comets ended the game. Makayla Smith led the scoring with nine points followed by Jaydn Williams and Ashlen Clem each with six points. Kayden Barton added five points in the contest. Marietta 50 Madill 41 In the final girls contest of the day on Friday, the Marietta Lady Indians moved to 3-0 on the season with a narrow win over the Madill Lady Wildcats. Marietta led 17-9 at the end of the first quarter, before taking a 30-21 lead into the halftime break. Madill managed to cut the deficit to just eight points going to the fourth at 37-29, before Marietta finished off the game in the fourth with a 13-12 run. Kaylie Douglass led Marietta with 13 points followed by Toriauna Douglass with 12 points, and Haven Matthews with 10 points. Madill was paced by Jayden Weiberg with 15 points followed by Abbie Lambertsen with nine points and Kristen Chapa with six points. Boys Sulphur 53 Ardmore JV 44 Sulphur got off to a 2-0 start to the season Friday, but it came with an unexpected challenge from the Ardmore junior varsity squad. At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers held an 18-11 advantage, before going into the break ahead 30-21. After three quarters of play though, the game was close as Ardmore led 39-37. But a 16-5 run down the stretch in the fourth eventually gave the Bulldogs the victory. Weston Arms led the scoring for Sulphur with 14 points followed by Tavius McDonald with 10 points. Jackson Arthur led the scoring for Ardmore with 14 points. Putnam Heights 61 Dickson 41 The Dickson Comets struggled to find their groove offensively on Friday as the Putnam Heights Panthers rolled to a victory. Dickson kept the game close after the first quarter at 10-7, before the Panthers extended the advantage to 23-13 going into the halftime break. After three quarters it was a 42-24 lead for the Panthers, as Putnam Heights finished the game off with a 19-17 fourth quarter run. Johnny Smith led the scoring for the Comets with 16 points. Madill 51 Marietta 28 The Madill Wildcats kept their hot start to the season going Friday night with a solid victory over the Marietta Indians. Madill led 13-10 after the first quarter, before taking a 28-13 advantage into the halftime break. Going into the fourth it was the Wildcats leading 43-25, before Madill finished the game off with an 8-3 run in the final quarter. Miguel Duran led the Wildcats with 10 points followed by Aaron Vann and Eziekel Fuentes with eight points apiece. Marietta was led by Garrett Morgan with nine points.