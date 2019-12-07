McLOUD — Lexi Boyer had her best scoring touch in the first and fourth quarters Friday night as McLoud’s girls outlasted Okemah 54-44.

Boyer collected seven points as the hosts sprang to a 17-4 advantage after one quarter. Okemah rallied, trailing 34-32 entering the final eight minutes. Boyer responded with eight points down the stretch to finish with a game-high 18 points. She was 4 of 5 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter before fouling out along with teammates Cheyenne Banks and Makyna Higdon.

Banks finished with 12 points and Hallee Winsea came through with 10.

McLoud hit 10-of-13 free throws in the fourth quarter to finish at 17 of 24 as Winsea went 6 of 7 on the night.

Boyer had McLoud’s only 3-point FG.

Okemah canned 16 of 21 free throws.

Boys

McLoud was out-scored 32-19 in the closing half and fell 66-52 to fall to 1-2.

Tristan Crook of McLoud recorded 18 points and Sammy Keller chipped in with 11. Crook chalked up four of McLoud’s six 3-point field goals and Keller had one. Okemah had three treys.

Kurtis Wilson headed Okemah’s scoring with 27.

Both McLoud teams will play Tuesday night at Holdenville.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.