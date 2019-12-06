This year residents were wow'd by a new attraction that was added to the parade festivities. Right after Santa made his appearance and floats shuffled off the route, residents were invited to stick round and gather onto Main Street to watch Shawnee's first-ever Christmas music-backed fireworks display.

This year residents were wow'd by a new attraction that was added to the parade festivities. Right after Santa made his appearance and floats shuffled off the route, residents were invited to stick round and gather onto Main Street to watch Shawnee's first-ever Christmas music-backed fireworks display.

Safe Events For Families' spokesman (SEFF) Ed Bolt said ARC Pyrotechnics Inc. (API) was hired to put on the show.

“The new tech they use can't catch stuff on fire,” he added.

According to the company's website, at arcpyro.com, API's close proximity and indoor product puts off little to no smoke and requires virtually zero safety distance.

These features allow API to create stunning visual effects without worrying about smoking out the audience, the site reads.

And sticking with annual tradition, SEFF awarded trophies to the top floats and entries of the season. This year's parade theme was Winter Wonderland.

Among the more than 100 entries in the 2019 Christmas Parade, winners were:

• Mayor's Trophy — Vyve Broadband

• Grand Marshal Trophy — Shawnee FFA

• President's Trophy — Shawnee High School Alumni Association

• Best Overall Grand Champion Trophy — Kickapoo Casino

View photo galleries and videos online at news-star.com.