Florence Tunson, 90, of Newalla, passed from this life Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, and continue through service.

Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Father Deva Undralle, St. Vincent DePaul, McLoud, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

