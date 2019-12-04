The U.S. Shawnee Recruiting Station is hosting a Holiday Fun Run 5K at the Airport Track Saturday, Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.

According to Sergeant First Class Ken Thorne, attendees are encouraged to wear their most festive holiday outfits and enjoy a morning with local army recruiters and future soldiers.

"We have 24 future soldiers waiting to be shipped out and we decided it would be a good way for them to get to know the community and the community to get to know them," Thorne said.

Thorne said the run will begin at the Veterans Memorial Monument at Independence Street and Airport Drive.

In addition to the holiday fun run, Thorne said Wreathes of America will the annual Roll to Wreaths event the Tecumseh High School Alumni Building around 10:30 a.m.

The event honors each branch of the military and the fallen soldiers who served their country Thorne said.