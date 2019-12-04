The Shawnee Board of Education has voted to call a $1.2 million bond issue election on April 7, 2020, with most of it being a proposal for transportation needs.

According to Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, the election will have two propositions, with the first requesting funding for remodeling and site improvements and the other for transportation.

Pennington said the first proposition is for $16,925, which the district will use to purchase new furniture, equipment and school site construction.

The second proposition, Pennington said, is for $1.2 million, which the district will use for transportation.

Pennington explained voters will decide two different items, but on the same day because a proposition can't have transportation and construction funding in the same proposition.

The district has and is currently completing several projects that were funded by their last successful bond issue in 2016.

According to Superintendent Dr. April Grace, the completed projects from the 2016 bond issue include the addition of safe rooms and security entrances to Horace Mann Elementary, Sequoyah Elementary and Shawnee Middle School.

In addition, there were remodeled science classrooms, special needs classrooms and parking lot improvements made to Shawnee High School and Will Rogers Elementary.

Other completed projects from the 2016 bond issue include safe rooms, a security vestibule and parking area to Jefferson Elementary, a security entrance to Will Rogers and the Shawnee High School Stucker Athletic Facility.

Watch for updates.