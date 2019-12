Bria Pelate poured in 23 points Tuesday night as Liberty Academy's girls routed the Academy of Seminole, 58-2, at the Jack Hunter Gymnasium.

Paris Rimer and Madalyn Leader contributed 12 and 11 points respectively for the vicotrious Lady Eagles.

Liberty Academy made it a sweep with an 81-46 rout in the boys game as Ben Corley led the way with 33 points.

Sago Miles chipped in 14 points for the winners and Cary Wiley ended up with 10.