ALLEN – The Class A eighth-ranked and unbeaten Asher Indians overcame a 23-12 halftime deficit to knock off the Tupelo Tigers, 47-40, Tuesday in the first round of the Pontotoc Conference Tournament.

Mike McDonald tossed in 20 points, including three 3-point baskets, and Patch Hamilton added 16 points as Asher improved to 6-0 on the season.

The Indians used a 17-7 third quarter to pull within 30-29 heading into the fourth. Asher then outscored the Tigers, 18-10, in the fourth.

Helping in the comeback was the Indians' ability to drain 20-of-29 free throws.

“Tupelo was better prepared and more ready to play than we were,” said Asher head coach Scott Hamilton. “To our team's credit, we showed some poise and maturity in the second half. We didn't panic and just tried to win every possession on both ends of the floor. That helped us win the second half, 35-17.”

Michael Moralez paced Tupelo with 13 points and Tye Gould followed with nine in a losing effort.

Asher will face Class 2A sixth-ranked Vanoss Friday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.