The Earlsboro Lady Wildcats knocked down eight 3-point shots, including three from Alexxis Coon, and created 12 steals on the defensive end in claiming a 59-45 victory over Sasakwa Monday on the opening day of the Little River Conference Basketball Tournament at North Rock Creek.

Coon was one of three double-figure scorers with 16 while Sierra Streater added 15 and Abbey McCarroll contributed 10. Mariana Siqueiros fell just short of the double-digit scoring plateau with nine but also snatched eight rebounds. Coon also grabbed eight boards and McCarroll corralled seven.

Earlsboro, 5-3 on the season, led by eight after the first two quarters, but got some separation with a 15-6 third quarter to pull away.

On the offensive end, Streater popped in a pair of 3-point baskets while McCarroll, Siqueiros and Lacy Haynes had one each.

“We made some adjustments on our rotations and it paid off for us,” said Lady Wildcat head coach Mike Harris. “We played pretty hard and we tried to win every loose ball.”

McCarroll, Streater and Coon each collected three steals and Siqueiros had two as Earlsboro forced a rash of Lady Viking turnovers.

“Sierra has really quick hands and puts on a lot of ball pressure,” Smith said.

That big third-quarter surge by the Lady Wildcats was triggered by an 11-0 run at the outset. Back-to-back treys by Streater and Haynes pushed the Earlsboro advantage to 36-22. A Haynes steal and feed to McCarroll made it 38-22 and then a Siqueiros trey made it 41-22 with 4:35 left in the third quarter.

The closest the Lady Vikings got was 12 points late in the contest.

Alina Rangel tossed in a game-leading 17 points for Sasakwa and Areyona Morgal followed with 10.

Earlsboro will play in the semifinals Thursday at 5:15 p.m. against the Strother-Mason winner.

Sasakwa 54, Earlsboro 42 (Boys)

It seemed as if each time the Wildcats tried to cut into the Sasakwa advantage the Vikings would respond.

Sasakwa placed three players in double figures, led by Gaylen Leekta with 13 points. Sonny West tallied 11, including three 3-point jumpers, and Jaren Ingram tacked on 10, including one trey.

Micah Anderson was Earlsboro's only double-figure scorer with 14 as he was 6-of-9 from the floor and nailed his only free-throw attempt. Brady Sheets supplied nine points and eight rebounds and Elijah Maher tallied eight points, including two 3-point buckets.

The Wildcats never led in the game. Except for early ties of 2-2 and 5-5, the Vikings led all the way. A 9-0 spurt by Sasakwa broke that second early deadlock and a 13-0 run early in the second period, kept Earlsboro at a distance.

The Wildcats did cut the deficit to 12 at the half (32-20) and 11 at the conclusion of the third (40-29) but was unable to get closer.

Earlsboro will play in the consolation bracket Thursday at 4 p.m.

Mason 41, Macomb 33 (Girls)

Mariah Carolina's 16 points, including one trey, weren't enough as the Lady Hornets dropped an eight-point decision to Mason Monday.

Mason, trailing 8-5 after one quarter, doubled up Macomb with a 16-8 second quarter and led 21-16 at the break.

Arie Hazell chipped in seven points, including one 3-point basket, and Danee Hancock tallied six off a pair of treys in a losing cause.

Britteny Roberts paced Mason with a game-high 18 points and three others followed with six apiece.

The Lady Hornets will face Sasakwa in a losers' bracket game on Wednesday at 4 p.m.