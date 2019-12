Charles Lee Gordon Smith, 85, passed away on November 26, 2019 in Bixby, Oklahoma.

Charles was born on August 17, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the son of Elmer and Helen (Patterson) Smith. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Shirley Ann (Coppedge) Smith.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Trinity Baptist Church in Grove, Oklahoma. Arrangements entrusted to Worley-Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, Oklahoma.