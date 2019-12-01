Sunday

Dec 1, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Monday: Cheeseburger with toppings, fruit, pea salad, bun, mayo, brownie


Tuesday: Pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll, pudding with topping


Wednesday: Fish, Coleslaw, Beans and franks, carrots, fruit, biscuit, jello with fruit


Thursday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, broccoli, peaches, garlic bread, cake


Friday: Beef stew, pears, crackers, cookie


For reservations, contact Community Action Resource & Development Inc.: Dewey Senior Center, 918-534-1760; Bartlesville, East Senior Center 918-331-3675; Nowata, 918-273-0552.