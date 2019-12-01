Hello, Shawnee! November is drawing to a close, and December will be a very full month as we have more exciting senior-focused activities coming up here at the Senior Center on 401 N. Bell, as well as down at the Community Center located at 804 S. Park. If you haven't been by lately, be sure to stop in to see things for yourself.

This Tuesday, December 3rd, the Shawnee Senior Advisory Board is hosting a special end of the year meeting at the Senior Center, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Everyone is invited for this Open Forum with the advisory board members, complete with snacks and fellowship. Whether you are a senior aged 55+ or an interested citizen of any age, we hope you will join us. The board would like to hear feedback, ideas, and suggestions for future senior programming. Come share your insights!

Even if you are unable to join us in person on December 3rd, please feel free to share your ideas with any advisory board member directly. The current members include Ben Salter, Pam Robinson, Albert Rice, Wanda Hill, Bill Haley, Shirley Gregory, Bobbi Gaglia, Ann Dowdy, Phyllis Croswell, John Belzer, and lifetime member Anna Brown. For more information, please call 405-878-1528.

Tuesday, December 3rd will also be our December Birthday Celebration at the Senior Center, with birthday cake and snacks all day. Anyone who has a December Birthday can sign our December Birthday Poster which will be on display all week. In case you hadn’t heard, we host a birthday celebration each month to recognize everyone’s birthday as they come along, and we plan to keep the birthday posters going for years to come. Even if your birthday is not in December, you can still come by to help celebrate!

Next week is National Handwashing Week, so on Tuesday, December 3rd we will be hosting a special “Handwashing and Germs” Presentation at the Community Center, 10:00-11:30 a.m. The same event will be held at the Senior Center on Wednesday, December 4th, at the same time of 10:00-11:30 a.m. Guest speaker Lisa Lempges from the Shawnee Library will be providing a live demonstration of what germs look like on your hands. Not actual germs, because that would be kinda gross, but a replica of how germs can easily spread. Come see how well you actually wash your hands and learn some valuable cold and flu prevention tips. The demonstrations will be ongoing during the times listed.

Mays Home Health Care will now be conducting Health Checks at the Community Center on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays. On Thursday, December 5, you can come between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to meet with them. Heartland Health will continue to offer their Health Checks on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at the Community Center, so this service is now available each week at that location. The Senior Center will also still host Heartland Health each Tuesday morning 9:30-11:30 a.m. Getting your blood pressure checked on a regular basis is important, so plan now to join us at either center.

Do you like Bingo? This Friday, Bingo will be taking place both at 10:30 a.m. at the Community Center, and at 1:00 p.m. at the Senior Center. This month we have a special organization bingo host as United Health Care will be sponsoring it at the Senior Center on December 6, and at the Community Center on December 13. Both days will be fun, so come join us for a Bingo Game! The first card is free, and then are available at 4 cards for just $1.00.

There are lots of other activities coming up this month: The Kiwanis Bake Sale, an Ugly Sweater Contest, Holiday Movies, Square Dancing, Quilting, Cards, Pinochle, and Pickleball for just $2.00. Our new December calendar of activities is ready, so please come in to get your copy. This calendar covers all the events at both locations, as well as the Project Heart menu of lunches. We would also be happy to mail you one, just call us at 405-878-1528.

As a senior aged 55+, remember that any weekday you can join us for a fitness class, walk or shoot hoops in the gym, play billiards or dominoes, or just hang out with your friends. You may like to see which activities or programs you could start, or invite a friend, but we hope you will join us! We are open Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or you can call us at 405-878-1528. The Community Center is open Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., and you can call 405-275-4530 for more information.

Each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m., you can hear more about Senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show. DJ Mike Askins hosts this radio segment along with a Senior Center staff member, which is usually me! Join us on KGFF tuned to 1040AM or 100.9FM.

Take care, enjoy your day, and as always, we look forward to seeing YOU at the CENTER!