With the holidays comes travel and the Shawnee police department has numerous tips for people as they drive safe.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, people should avoid driving alone or at night and need to make sure they keep all car doors locked and windows closed while in or out of their car,

Lozano said people should also make sure they park in a well lit area if they shop at night as well as close to their destination and be aware of their surroundings.

Travelers should never leave their cars unoccupied with the the motor running or children inside Lozano said.

In addition, people should not approach their car if they feel uneasy or notice suspicious people in the area Lozano said

"Your safety is our priority, if you feel uneasy or suspect suspicious activity, do not hesitate to call the police department," Lozano said.