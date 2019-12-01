OSU football report card: Cowboys solid in secondary, suspect with ball security in Bedlam

By Jenni Carlson

The Oklahoman, Oklahoma City

Dec. 1—Oklahoma State hung with Oklahoma much of Saturday night, but the Cowboys could never get a play to swing momentum in a 34-16 loss. The grades reflect an effort that was decent but not dynamic enough against the Sooners.

Turnover margin: D

The OSU defense has been extremely opportunistic while the offense fixed the turnover problems that plagued it early in Big 12 play. But against OU, the offense gave the ball away while the defense failed to get a one. Defensively, the Cowboys never seemed to come all that close. No near interceptions. No almost fumbles. And considering Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts’ recent willingness to turn the ball over, the Cowboys needed to get one or two but never did. Meanwhile, the offense had two turnovers, one interception and one fumble, and it nearly gave away two more. One Dru Brown interception was overturned on review while Chuba Hubbard was able to fall on one of the fumbled he had. Beating a top-10 team is difficult. Beating one while losing the turnover battle is nearly impossible.

Secondary coverage: A

The Cowboy secondary was solid again. Even though the Sooners completed a high percentage of passes — 14 of 17 — they had only 167 yards passing and nothing longer than a 30-yard completion. A.J. Green and Rodarius Williams did a fantastic job on CeeDee Lamb, Charleston Rambo and anyone else the Sooners split out wide. The safeties, led by Kolby Harvell-Peel, Jarrick Bernard and Tre Sterling, were equally solid. The secondary even gets credit for helping the Cowboys get three sacks; on several occasions, Hurts essentially had no one open.

Run defense: C

The Sooner run game has grown fangs in recent weeks, and it bit the Cowboys. They were gashed for 283 yards on 44 carries, an average of 6.4 yards. Even though the Cowboys held the long runs in check — Rhamondre Stevenson had the game’s longest, a 45-yard jaunt — they gave up 15 runs of 7 yards or more and 10 of 10 yards or more. Even worse, the Cowboys allowed 226 yards on first-down plays. The Sooners averaged a whopping 9.8 yards when they ran on first down. Move the ball like that, and you’ll move the chains. That’s what the Sooners did, and the Cowboys failed to stop it.

Offensive spark: D

The Cowboys never broke a big play. Not in the pass game. Not in the run game. The biggest play was a 42-yard pass from Brown to Dillon Stoner, and even though there were moments OSU came close — a shoe-top tackle of Hubbard in the first half saved a cross-country touchdown run — OSU just never broke through. Add in two red-zone chances that ended with field goals instead of touchdowns, and the offense did little to provide a needed momentum shift.

Special teams: A

Might’ve been the best thing about the Cowboys’ performance Saturday. Matt Ammendola hit everything he attempted — three field goals and one extra point — and considering the offense’s red-zone struggles, his kicks were needed. Tom Hutton only punted once, but it was one of his best of the season, a 46-yard boomer. And Jake McClure had one touchback in four kickoffs, not bad on a windy night, but his kicks that were short were covered well. The Cowboys allowed only 15.0 yards per kickoff return.