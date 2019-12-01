LOS ANGELES _ Every day, millions of Californians burn a planet-warming fossil fuel to cook dinner, stay warm or take a hot shower.

Persuading people to stop using that fuel, natural gas, is shaping up to be the next act in California’s war on climate change.

And unlike the state’s successful push to ditch coal _ which mostly affected out-of-state mines and power plants, and was relatively painless for California residents and businesses _ early efforts to phase out gas are already facing pushback from a powerful homegrown company.

Southern California Gas Co., which serves nearly 22 million people from the Central Valley to the U.S.-Mexico border, is determined to prevent a future without gas from coming to pass, even if it may not arrive for years or decades. The utility has begun a sweeping campaign to preserve the role of its pipelines in powering society _ an outcome critics say would undermine California’s efforts to fight climate change.

In city council chambers across Southern California, SoCalGas is working to convince officials that policies aimed at replacing gas with electricity would be wildly unpopular. More than 100 cities and counties have endorsed the company’s push for “balanced energy solutions” _ a powerful base of support that it can use as leverage in the coming years as it fights potential laws and regulations that might diminish demand for its product.

Behind the scenes, the gas company has funded a self-styled grass-roots advocacy group pushing the same agenda. The company is also one of the funders of a national trade group’s pro-natural gas campaign, which includes a public relations blitz targeting millennials and support for Trump administration regulatory overhauls.

“I don’t think anyone’s as threatened by what we need to do to save the planet as SoCalGas,” said Matt Vespa, an attorney with the nonprofit law firm Earthjustice, who has represented the Sierra Club in regulatory battles with the gas company.

In some ways, SoCalGas has no choice but to fight for self-preservation _ it’s a subsidiary of San Diego-based Sempra Energy, a publicly traded company with a fiduciary duty to serve shareholders. But it’s also a legally sanctioned monopoly subject to oversight from California lawmakers and regulators, who expect the gas company and other investor-owned utilities to help the state achieve its climate change goals.

With those overseers in mind, the gas company argues that it’s offering a solution to the climate crisis.

SoCalGas wants to use organic waste from dairy farms, landfills and sewage treatment plants to produce biomethane, also known as renewable gas. The Los Angeles-based company says it can solve two problems at once, limiting heat-trapping methane emissions from those facilities and reducing its own climate effects by replacing some of the natural gas in its system with renewable gas.

The utility is already injecting small amounts of renewable gas into its pipelines, and is working to add more.

“We have pipelines. We want them to be used and useful,” SoCalGas executive George Minter said in an interview earlier this year. Many clean energy advocates say renewable gas faces serious long-term hurdles. They see the substitute fuel as a dangerous dead end _ a promotional ploy meant to distract Californians from the incompatibility of the gas company’s business model with the need to eliminate planet-warming emissions.

For investors in the gas company’s corporate parent, Sempra Energy, there’s a lot of money on the line. Revenue from residential sales at SoCalGas was nearly $2.3 billion in 2017, according to the American Gas Association _ the second-most of any utility on the association’s list, after Pacific Gas & Electric.

A decade ago, some environmentalists saw gas as a “bridge fuel” that could help displace dirtier coal until renewable energy technologies improved. But now that solar and wind power are cheap and California has nearly vanquished coal, gas is becoming one of the state’s climate battlefronts.

The fight could soon be playing out in living rooms and kitchens, where a growing number of activists and city officials hope to replace gas with electricity.

In July, Berkeley became the first city in the country to ban gas hookups in most new residential construction. Nearly a dozen other California cities, including San Jose and Santa Monica, have approved building codes this year incentivizing or requiring electric appliances in new buildings.

A Berkeley-style ban is being considered in San Francisco, and Los Angeles officials hope to start phasing gas out of buildings as part of Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Green New Deal. Natural gas is California’s largest electricity source, so switching buildings from gas to electricity doesn’t eliminate fossil fuels.

“The gas industry is gearing up for these fights nationally. But the place where it’s already a live battle is in Southern California,” said David Pomerantz, executive director of the Energy and Policy Institute, a climate watchdog group that focuses on utilities and the fossil fuel industry. In the long run, Southern California Gas could see most of its legacy business disappear.

Policymakers have set statewide goals of carbon neutrality by 2045 and an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, relative to 1990 levels. Achieving those goals could leave little room for fossil natural gas use in heating and cooking _ the bread and butter of the gas company’s business.

The consulting firm Energy and Environmental Economics presented research to state officials this summer finding that electrification is one of the cheapest ways to reduce climate pollution _ and that widespread electrification could reduce gas use in residential buildings by more than 90% by midcentury.

Sempra acknowledged the risks in its latest annual financial report, writing that “legislators and stakeholder, advocacy and activist groups have expressed a desire to further limit or eliminate reliance on natural gas as an energy source by advocating increased use of renewable energy and electrification.”

Faced with growing support for electrification, SoCalGas is marshaling local governments to its cause.

The company is warning local officials that California will ban gas and force residents to pay thousands of dollars for electric appliances _ unless they join the utility’s campaign against electrification. SoCalGas has made presentations to dozens of city councils, county commissions and local business groups over the last year, capitalizing on the pocketbook issue of energy bills, and on many politicians’ distaste for mandates from Sacramento.

Since February, at least 100 cities and four counties have approved similarly worded resolutions, originally drafted by SoCalGas, calling for “balanced energy solutions.” Many local governments have approved the resolutions unanimously, often with little or no public discussion, a Times analysis found.

A “model resolution” prepared by SoCalGas and provided to local officials warns that state policymakers “are increasingly proposing new legislation and regulations eliminating choice of energy by mandating technologies to power buildings.” It also declares that the city being asked to approve the resolution “opposes proposed state legislation and policy that eliminate local control by mandating technologies that can be used to power buildings.”

Electrification advocates say SoCalGas is overstating the costs of phasing out gas. But the company’s messaging has resonated, in part because it has chosen its targets carefully.

The Los Angeles Times could find only one city that voted down the gas company’s resolution: Arvin, a community of 20,000 in California’s oil and gas country.

Asked by a SoCalGas spokesman to support the resolution at a council meeting, Mayor Jose Gurrola Jr. cited the economic benefits of renewable energy and the threat of climate change, saying,

Those are big numbers, although they’re dwarfed by the amounts spent by California’s largest electric utilities, Southern California Edison and PG&E. Edison and PG&E have lobbied heavily in recent years for changes that would limit their liability from fires ignited by their infrastructure.

To meet California’s long-term climate targets, state policymakers may eventually need to take aggressive steps to ban or severely restrict fossil gas.

But electrification proponents say SoCalGas is overstating the immediate threat of state mandates, with the goal of winning support from local officials and building a coalition that can ensure more aggressive steps are never taken.

The reality, those critics say, is there have been no bills in the Legislature, and no proposals from regulators, that would require anyone to replace their gas appliances. Even Berkeley’s gas ban applies only to new construction.

To help existing buildings ditch gas, electricity advocates want to see financial incentives and educational campaigns that make electric appliances such as heat pumps and induction stoves more attractive to consumers, business owners and builders.

“The only people talking about banning gas and forcing people to electrify are SoCalGas,” said Panama Bartholomy, director of the Building Decarbonization Coalition, an advocacy group whose members include environmental nonprofits, electric utilities and appliance manufacturers.

Assembly Bill 3232, proposed last year by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman (D-Glendale), would have set a goal of cutting carbon emissions from buildings 50% below 1990 levels by 2030, and tasked state officials with developing a plan for all structures built after Jan. 1, 2030, to be “zero-emission buildings.”

The bill didn’t specify that new buildings would have to be all-electric. But SoCalGas lobbied against it, fearing electrification would be the eventual result.

The legislation passed but was watered down, requiring state officials only to “assess the potential” for reducing emissions from buildings 40% by 2030.

SoCalGas declined to answer detailed questions about its “balanced energy” campaign, or to make its chief executive, Bret Lane, available for an interview.

In a written statement, gas company Vice President Sharon Tomkins said keeping energy costs down “should be a top priority, especially at a time when California is undergoing what Gov. Newsom has identified as an ‘affordability crisis,’ with skyrocketing costs on everything from housing to child care.”

Many clean energy advocates say those fuels are expensive or in short supply, and will never come close to replacing fossil gas.

Maximilian Auffhammer, an environmental economist at UC Berkeley, compared SoCalGas’ dilemma to that of a company selling hay to feed horses, at a moment in time when horse-drawn carriages were being replaced by cars. Electrification, Auffhammer said, presents a similarly existential threat.

APGA is a nonprofit trade association that represents hundreds of municipal gas utilities. As an investor-owned utility, SoCalGas isn’t an APGA member.

But the company has helped fund the trade association’s pro-gas advocacy campaign, as revealed in thousands of pages of APGA emails, memos and presentations uncovered by the Climate Investigations Center, a nonprofit watchdog group based in Virginia.

Many of those documents _ which were obtained via public records requests and public websites, and shared with The Times _ detail the activities of APGA’s “direct use task group.” A January 2019 presentation from an APGA conference describes the task group’s mission: “Counter the regulatory and legislative threats to the direct use of natural gas by advocating policies, regulations & legislation that promote natural gas direct use.”

“Direct use” refers to gas burned in homes and businesses for heating and cooking, as opposed to gas burned at power plants to generate electricity.