Step into a small Bavarian Christmas market in the heart of downtown Bartlesville and support OK Mozart.

The third annual Christkindl Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Bartlesville Community Center this year as opposed to outdoors, said Brittney Berling, director of development and public relations.

Thirty vendors from Bartlesville and across the state will sell furniture, baked goods, boutique items, honey, jewelry and leather goods. In addition, the Bartlesville Art Association will bring things to sell.

Guests can also find St. Nick at the market where children can have their photo taken and receive a small treat.

Food and drinks from Shorties Grille and Price’s Meat Market will be for sale. Listen to the Children’s Musical Theatre and other live music while shopping.

Help support the arts while seeing old friends and getting in the holiday spirit. Christkindl is both a great cultural experience and a fun community event. All proceeds from Christkindl benefit OKM’s annual festival and children’s programming.

Tickets are $5 to enter and can be purchased online.