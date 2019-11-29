Local gift store Okie Dokie Mercantile & Co. is collecting prom dresses for their Prom Dress Drive for Say Yes to the Prom Dress from now until February 1, 2020.

According to owner Christina Hernandez, Okie Dokie is looking for gently used dresses to help the junior and senior girls of Shawnee and surrounding areas have "a night to remember."

Hernandez said the dresses must be clean and hardly used and any dresses that can't be used during prom will be used for the following year.

Okie Dokie, Hernandez said, is accepting prom dresses, party dresses, evening dresses or bridesmaid dresses.

The giving of the dresses will be announced in January of 2020 and Hernandez said people can drop off dresses at Okie Dokie at 1102 N. Kickapoo Street.

For more information call (405) 777-8172 or 405-694-0115.