As a House committee prepared to launch the next phase of the impeachment process, U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn said Tuesday that she was waiting for more testimony and “how things are drawn up” before deciding whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

“I’m still waiting to see if they have any more hearings and if they draw up articles (of impeachment), what they look like,” Horn said after speaking to the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City.

“I think the testimony of many of the people raised some serious questions.”

Horn, D-Oklahoma City, also said that the current television ads criticizing her over impeachment illustrate the problem with political organizations that don’t have to reveal their donors.

“These dark money groups — we don’t know who’s behind them, they don’t have to report who’s given them money,” Horn said. “That’s why I’m fundamentally opposed to them.”

Horn represents a district that Trump won by 11 points in 2016, making her a top target in 2020 for state and national Republicans. A group called American Action Network is sponsoring broadcast and digital ads against her trying to influence her vote on potential impeachment articles.

“Kendra Horn promised to be different but she’s not,” the ad states.

“Instead of working to secure our border, fix health care and pass a new trade deal with our neighbors that creates real jobs, she supported the partisan impeachment investigation.”

The organization sponsoring the ads is organized as a social welfare organization under the federal tax code and does not have to disclose its donors.

Some of the leaders listed on the group’s website are former members of Congress who now work as lobbyists in Washington, D.C. A spokesman for the group said $200,000 was budgeted for the broadcast ads about Horn and another $50,000 for digital ads. According to a news release from the group, the Horn ad is part of a $7 million campaign targeting Democrats in 20 districts.

“Fundamentally what they’re saying isn’t true,” Horn said Tuesday.

“We’ve been working on health care, we’ve passed legislation on health care, we’re continuing to work on that. I have been a vocal advocate of getting to ‘yes’ on USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade).”

House committees have been conducting an impeachment inquiry into whether Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine to pressure that country’s leaders into conducting investigations of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who held a lucrative position on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Biden is running for the Democratic presidential nomination and may be Trump’s rival next year for the presidency.

The House Judiciary Committee, which would be responsible for drafting articles of impeachment, announced Tuesday that it will hold a hearing on Dec. 4.

“Our first task is to explore the framework put in place to respond to serious allegations of impeachable misconduct like those against President Trump,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, the chairman of the committee.

A senior Trump administration official last week echoed the anti-impeachment ad running in Horn’s district, saying that the freshman congresswoman had defied her constituents’ wishes by voting to advance the impeachment inquiry.

If the House, which is controlled by Democrats, impeaches the Republican president, Trump would be tried by the Senate, which is controlled by Republicans.

Horn said the committee hearings earlier this month featured “testimony from some true public servants and I hope we can remember to respect and value public service overall.”

Referencing some of the criticism leveled by Trump and other Republicans at U.S. diplomats who testified, Horn said, “That’s concerning to me that people that have given their entire lives and careers in public service — we shouldn’t be politicizing them. That’s really concerning to me.

“I’m talking about the ambassadors. And I haven’t made any final decisions. But this is a part of our job as Congress to conduct oversight and investigation.”

