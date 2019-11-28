WANETTE – Kathryn Dixon poured in 27 points Tuesday night as the Asher Lady Indians doubled up the Wanette Lady Tigers, 66-33.

Alexis Francis and Jordan Odell added 12 points each for Asher and teammate Victoria Frankovich chipped in nine points.

Mya Forman led Wanette with 21 points.

The Lady Indians established a 15-8 lead after one quarter and went on a 21-13 run through the second in building a 36-21 halftime advantage. Asher then outscored the Lady Tigers by a 15-4 count in the third in taking a 51-25 lead into the fourth quarter.