As we prepare for the Thanksgiving break next week and reflect on the many things for which we are thankful, I want to take a moment to share a few that apply to Bartlesville Public Schools.

We are thankful for the students who fill our classrooms, the support of parents for students and their teachers, and the teachers, counselors, librarians, teacher assistants, bus drivers, cafeteria workers, various support staff, and administrators who work diligently to ensure our students are able to achieve to their fullest potential.

We are also thankful for the support we receive from our community, foundations, and local businesses. The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation provides grants to our teachers, helps fund various projects such as Bruins on the Run, and has helped expand the district’s elementary STEM curriculum.

Bartlesville Education Promise provides support for our students to meet third-grade reading requirements, after-school tutoring at all school sites, summer transition camps for incoming middle school and high school students, and various summer activities.

The Bartlesville Regional United Way supports education by partnering with the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville, Cherokee Council Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, Salvation Army, and Westside Community Center. Local businesses such as Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, and ABB have also helped fund our STEM and student technology initiatives. Truity Credit Union, Arvest Bank, and Patriot Auto Group provide support to our teachers through general donations as well as initiatives like the #truitylovesteachers campaign and Arvest and Patriot’s joint Teacher of the Month program and more.

Bartlesville Public Schools is also thankful to the community for supporting bond issues which have helped our schools offset state budget challenges and invest in better facilities, transportation, student programs, and instructional technology. Our school system is filled with wonderful people and quality programs. Our community is supportive and contributes both time and money to our schools. I am thankful for having too many examples to list.

Finally, I am thankful for being part of a school community that comes together and supports one another as a Bruin family. The passing of Athletics and Activities Director Spence Rigdon has brought on a wave of support for the Rigdon family.

Spence’s wife, Christina is a Family Support Coordinator for Title I schools in the district. They have three children: Rilee (19), Bradee (16), and Cy (11). You can continue that support through the Go Fund Me account created for the Rigdon family at https://www.gofundme.com/f/7u39w-bless-the-spence-rigdon-family.

I would like to wish all of you and your families a happy, healthy, and relaxing Thanksgiving holiday. GO BRUINS!